Liverpool transfer rumours: The ex-defender has weighed in on one signing the Reds could make.

Glen Johnson believes that Liverpool should be doing everything they can to sign Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams.

The Spanish winger has lit up the Euros so far, dazzling on the left flank with his pace, skill and directness in front of goal. He is currently riding the wave following his exceptional 2023/24 campaign which saw him net eight times and provide 19 assists in all competitions - and he has certainly earned plenty of admirers in the process.

Speaking to Betfred, Johnson outlined that Williams is one player who Liverpool should be looking to sign this summer. “I’ve not seen much of him at club level, but I’ve been impressed by what I’ve seen of him at the Euros with Spain. He looks great, but I’m always reluctant to speak about potential transfers of players that have performed well at major tournaments.

“These players have been looking forward to this competition for a long time and almost every game is a cup final, so you’re always looking to bring your ‘A’ game. Nico’s a young lad that looks the real deal and if he’s doing this week in, week out for Athletic Bilbao, then fair play.

“However, everyone can look good in a major tournament due to the small number of games played and it shouldn’t be the sole basis for a club to sign a player off the back of their performances at the Euros. If what he’s doing now is his regular level of performance, then Liverpool should definitely try and sign him.”