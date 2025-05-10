Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glen Johnson has raised his concerns about Andy Robertson’s Liverpool future following a difficult season on a personal level.

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has warned that Andy Robertson will need to move on from Anfield if his standards continue to drop.

The now retired right-back has stressed that the upcoming 2025/26 season will play a major part in the Scotland international’s career. Amid criticism from fans throughout this season, Robertson’s future as Liverpool’s first choice left-back has been cast into doubt.

The 31-year-old is under contract until next summer. Johnson doubts the Reds will be in a rush to move him on but 2026 could be the year he moves on, depending on the quality of his performances as Liverpool defend their Premier League title.

Andy Robertson warned about Liverpool future

Speaking to Football Insider, Johnson delivered an honest verdict on Robertson’s position at Anfield.

“I’d be surprised if he leaves this summer. I don’t think he will, but next season will be a big year for him because he’s only getting older. If his performances continue to tail off, he’ll have to move on, but I think he’s still got a lot to give.”

Robertson has been one of Liverpool’s most influential signings of recent years. After joining from Hull City in 2017 for just £8 million, the Scot has established himself as a firm fan favourite and has cemented his status as a club legend.

Mostly recognised for his no-nonsense defending and relentless work rate, Robertson has been a key part of Liverpool’s squad for many years. The 31-year-old also stamped his name in the history books as he became the highest-assisting defender in the Premier League records.

He has since lost that title to Trent Alexander-Arnold but fans will not forget his efforts to break Leighton Baines’ previous record, and in 189 fewer appearances as well.

Liverpool planning to restructure their left-back role

Liverpool’s left-back position has become a huge talking point as the club has made it their priority to revamp the role. With Robertson entering the final 12 months of his terms and costly mistakes going against him this season, the Reds are planning for the future.

The club reportedly do not see Kostas Tsimikas as a suitable long-term option on the left, and have opened the door for his departure this summer. Football Insider has reported that Liverpool are ‘ready to sell’ the Greek international, with Robertson’s influence now ‘waning’.

Liverpool’s top target to come in at left-back is Milos Kerkez and a lot of signs are pointing to the Hungarian joining the Anfield ranks in the summer. Ian Wright already believes a move has been agreed between the Reds and Bournemouth.

“The amount of talk we've been doing for so long, that's probably done, which is a shame [for Bournemouth]. He’s a fantastic player,” the Arsenal legend recently said for Premier League Productions.

Kerkez will reportedly cost Liverpool £40 million if they are serious about lodging a bid this summer.