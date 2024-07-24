Glen Johnson and Raheem Sterling together for Liverpool in 2014 | Getty Images

Ex-Liverpool defender Glen Johnson claims he would be ‘alarmed’ if his former club were to allow Virgil van Dijk to leave this summer.

The Liverpool skipper has entered the final year of his current deal which has started to worry fans and with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the same position, there’s a real concern over their futures. Regardless, the Reds have been linked with a move for a defender, one of those rumoured to join is Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. But the loss of a figure like the Liverpool captain would be insurmountable.

Having fell to a heartbreak semi-final defeat to England at Euro 2024, Van Dijk claimed he would consider his ‘club and ‘international’ future. Speaking to Betfred, Johnson claimed he would be very worried if Van Dijk was to leave, given how impossible it would be to replace him. “I would be alarmed if he left. He may not be the same player we’ve seen over the past six years, but he’s still Virgil van Dijk.

“He’s still a massive character, the team’s not the same when he doesn’t play and he’s still got a few good years still in him. It would be a big, big loss to the club, the fans and his teammates too. He’s still world-class and I think it would be a huge loss for Liverpool if he left.” If Van Dijk was to depart it would leave a major hole at the back. Replacing such a strong and significant figure would prove to be an unenviable task. Guehi enjoyed a strong Euro 2024 campaign and would be available for a fee around £60m-65m. A knee injury cut his season short but he returned in the final few games of the season. Prior to that, he captained the side on seven occasions and has earned a strong reputation as one of the best defenders outside of the top six clubs.

Nonetheless, Johnson debated that the club should sign the Crystal Palace star regardless of the Dutchman’s future. “He won a lot of people over at the Euros and seeing him do it at that level gives you more confidence that he could replicate that form for the big clubs being linked with him.