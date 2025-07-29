Liverpool are among the club who have been linked with Lyon winger Malick Fofana in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olympique Lyonnais may not receive their full asking price for Malick Fofana due to the club’s ongoing financial situation, it has been claimed.

The winger is in demand in the summer transfer window, having been linked with a host of clubs including Liverpool. Fofana scored 11 goals and recorded six assists in 41 matches for Lyon throughout the 2024-25 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Les Gones have had their well-documented problems off the field. They were relegated to Ligue 2 by French football watchdog DNCG because of debts but have been reinstated on appeal. But it appears that they still have issues and could require more sales, having already parted ways with Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid) and Lucas Perri (Leeds United).

Everton are keen on Fofana and had a bid rejected of around £31.5 million over the weekend. Lyon are said to be holding out to closer to a fee of £35 million. But agent Jen Mendelewitsch of Supernova Management believes that Fofana’s future will not be resolved anytime soon.

What’s been said

Speaking on RMC’s After Foot (via Foot01) Mendelewitsch said: “The price is explained by the fact that everyone knows that Lyon is desperate. There's no one who's going to offer crazy sums for Lyon players. We know that OL can accept anything, they're forced to sell him. The clubs will come at the end of the transfer window or in the middle of August when things will be transpiring in Lyon to get him.

"I'm not saying he won't leave for much because he has value and a certain price will have to be paid. But today, Olympique Lyonnais is not in control of the offers that will arrive and it's not for nothing that Everton's interest is leaking while OL knows that the player doesn't want to go there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Liverpool sign Malick Fofana?

The main priority will be signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United. Isak has not travelled to Asia with the Magpies for their pre-season tour amid Liverpool’s interest.

However, head coach Arne Slot may find himself short of out-and-out wide players, with the Reds agreeing to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for £65 million. Diaz has left Liverpool’s squad in the Far East, having scored 13 Premier League goals en route to the title last season.

In addition, Federico Chiesa looks almost certain to leave after being omitted from the trip to the Far East. Signed from Juventus last summer, the Italy international made only five league appearances in his maiden Anfield campaign.

Should both depart then it will leave Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo as the recognised senior wide options. Hugo Ekitike, signed for up to £79 million from Eintracht Frankfurt, is capable of playing on the left flank as well as a striker. In addition, £100 million record signing Florian Wirtz can play out wide but his best role is in the No.10 position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rio Ngumoha has been highly impressive during pre-season but is still only aged 16 and Liverpool may not want to put too much pressure on him. Therefore, the Reds could well look at bringing in a younger option who has experience and can be developed. Fofana is still only 20 but has 139 senior appearances under his belt.