Diogo Jota is one of six changes Liverpool have made.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Diogo Jota was due to start for Liverpool against Rangers tonight - but was told the forward couldn’t.

Klopp has made six changes from Sunday’s 3-2 loss against Arsenal.

Three are enforced, with Luis Diaaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip injured.

Mo Salah and Thiago Alcantara are on the bench, while Jota is also among the subs despite speaking to the media yesterday.

Klopp confirmed that the plan was for the forward to feature from the outset against Rangers before he was informed by Liverpool’s medical department the Portuguese couldn’t.

The Liverpool boss told BT Sport: “Not half an eye to the weekend. We are in the middle of a very busy period and have to make changes

Advertisement

“Diogo was not planned, that’s why yesterday he was at the press conference. Then we get a call from the medical department and [they said: ‘Yeah he can play, but not too long’.