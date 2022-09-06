The pundit has delivered his verdict on the Egyptian King’s recent output.

Graeme Souness has warned that Liverpool talisman Mo Salah could become another Mesut Ozil or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following his recent dip in form.

The 30-year-old signed a new contract at Anfield in July, making him the highest-paid player in the Reds’ history on a reported salary of £350,000-a-week.

Since then, however, there have been suggestions that Salah has struggled to produce his best for Jurgen Klopp’s side, although he still boasts six goal involvements in seven matches across all competitions this season.

And the forward’s form has now been addressed by Souness, who has claimed that he is in danger of following in the footsteps of Ozil and Aubameyang - both of whom saw their output drop significantly after penning big money contract extensions with Arsenal in recent years.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the pundit said: “I mentioned Salah at the weekend, and I hope I’m wrong when I’m saying this because hopefully he saw it at the weekend and gets angry with me and says I’m going to prove him wrong.

“I just hope it’s not the case with him that he’s signed a new contract and he’s got in his armchair.

“I say that because think of Ozil and Aubameyang at Arsenal, that’s exactly what happened with them and a big contract.”

Discussing the Egyptian’s performance in the recent 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, Souness added: “I was disappointed obviously in the result when they went to Old Trafford, and [Lisandro] Martinez went through Salah in the first five minutes in his left-back area.

“And the rest of the game Salah was looking over his shoulder to see where he was. Is he coming again? I’ve not seen that before, he’s not someone who wants to get involved in the meatier part of the game, Salah.

“He’s too quick, too clever, and too cute, but that’s the first time I’ve seen him blatantly look for someone and not wanting to be kicked again.

“Just get on with it.