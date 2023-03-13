The football journalist revealed the latest on the contract situation of the Chelsea midfielder.

Liverpool target Mason Mount was left out of Chelsea’s match-day squad for the away trip to Leicester City over the weekend amid reports of a potential move away in the summer.

Chelsea went onto win 3-1 at the King Power stadium in Mount’s absence and reports have since claimed that Mount was indeed ‘fit to play’ and was simply not chosen to be in the matchday squad for the away game.

The likes of Manchester United and Newcastle have all also been linked with a summer move for the midfielder who’s current deal expires in the summer of 2024. As it stands, the club and player are struggling to come to an agreement over a new and improved contract which has cast doubt over his future at the club.

LiverpoolWorld understands that Mount’s chances of leaving the club are at the highest they’ve been, with talks yet to progress to an advanced stage.

Despite being Chelsea’s player of the season for the last two seasons, there is a real doubt over Mount’s long-term future at the club. The latest discussions have seen him unhappy with his current deal, which is said to be around £100k-a-week.

Reece James put pen-to-paper on a £250k-a-week deal not so long ago, and Mount clearly feels his performances over the last few years justify a new deal.

Although, it must be said that with all the noise surrounding his position in the team, he’s still started five out of the seven Champions League games so far this season as well as starting 20 league games out his 23 appearances to date.

Matters have been complicated since January as the additions of Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mydryk have threatened to reduce his game time but he remains a key player within the squad.

Liverpool could look to acquire him as an alternative to Jude Bellingham, who is likely to cost around double the fee.

