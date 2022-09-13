Graham Potter has become Chelsea’s new head coach after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

Graham Potter has set his sights on silverware at Chelsea as he laid out his ambitious blueprint.

Potter last week succeeded Thomas Tuchel in the Stamford Bridge hot seat. He left Brighton & Hove Albion to take the reins at Chelsea, signing a five-year deal.

The 47-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the ranks - from university football to the Premier League - and forged a reputation as one of the most exciting coaches in Europe at Brighton.

Chelsea failed to win a major trophy last season after they were beaten in the final of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup by Liverpool.

The Blues also finished third in the Premier League - some 19 points behind champions Manchester City and 18 points adrift of the second-placed Reds.

What’s been said

But now Potter, speaking to Chelsea's website, is firmly targeting adding trophies to the Stamford Bridge cabinet.

He said: "The history of the club speaks for itself, but it's about trying to create that again, in our own way.

"It's an amazing history, fantastic tradition, a historic football club. You only have to walk around the place here and you see the pictures, trophies, names. It's incredible and it's a huge honour for me to be part of that now.

"It's about creating a team that competes, that has respect, for each other, that is honest, that works together, so a combination of football and human values that we try to work with.

"It's nice to be able to take the next step and to be able to work with an exciting group of players that we have here and compete at the top, try and create a winning team and that's a fantastic opportunity for me.

“It's the start of a really exciting period. I was really excited and impressed by [the new ownership], firstly as people and then the vision for the club and what they wanted to do.”

Potter’s first game as Chelsea boss will be against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday night.