Pep Guardiola was adament that the Premier League title would not be decided on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has maintained that the Premier League title race was never going to be decided on Sunday.

Liverpool made the trip to the Etihad Stadium sitting one point behind title rivals and current leaders City, knowing it would be their last chance to directly influence a result of Guardiola’s men.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For that reason, it was a crucial opportunity for the Reds, and likewise for City, who had the chance to extend their lead at the top and put one hand on the title.

A rather chaotic occasion followed, with four goals and Liverpool twice coming from behind, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane cancelling out goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.

Read More

The draw undoubtedly favours City, with time running out in the Premier League season, but nothing has been decided yet, and it was never going to be, according to Guardiola.

“So important. Our closest rival in the table right now with seven games left after this fixture,” he told Sky Sports ahead of kick-off.

“Of course, it is important, but at the same time, we have 21 points to play (for) and a lot of important games, and difficult ones for both sides.

Pep Guardiola reacted passionately to Gabriel Jesus’s goal at the Etihad. Credit: Getty.

“Today, no one is going to be the champions, they will not be the champions of the Premier League, but it’s important.”

After the game, Guardiola admitted his side missed an opportunity.

“It was a fantastic game,” he said. “Both teams try to win every game. A good game. I had a feeling this result would be2-2.