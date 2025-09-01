Liverpool shirt numbers for new signings as they eye Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi | Getty Images

Liverpool are running out of time to finalise their transfer business before the transfer window shuts

Liverpool are looking to complete some transfer business before the 7pm deadline but there is extra time available to sanction incomings and exits.

The deadline has been set at 11pm in recent years but it was moved forward by four hours to come into line with other major European leagues. It gives the Reds, who have already had an incredibly busy summer, less time to get any deals over the line.

If a transfer is progressing, then clubs can submit a deal sheet to the Premier League in order to get two more hours to wrap up the formalities of any potential deal. For the Reds, they may need to use the document as the 7pm deadline comes well into view.

Below we run through the latest happenings with the Reds’ incoming and outgoing transfer business.

Alexander Isak

Liverpool agreed a £125m deal with Newcastle United in the early hours of Monday morning. The player was on Merseyside on Sunday in anticipation of the move and has undergone a medical and the formalities of a move today.

His arrival is expected to be confirmed this evening, with Liverpool leaving enough time to get a deal done.

Marc Guehi

There were doubts over Crystal Palace’s willingness to let Guehi go but in mid-afternoon it was announced a deal was agreed between the clubs for a £35m move. The player has undergone a medical in London but in a late twist the move could now collapse.

That is because Palace have seen their move for Igor Julio fall through while a deal for Jaydee Canvot has not yet been confirmed with the deadline edging closer. The player is holding talks with manager Oliver Glasner about his future.

Joe Gomez

Liverpool blocked the player’s potential move to AC Milan earlier today as neither club believed there would be enough time to get a deal done before the 7pm deadline. Arne Slot wants both Guehi and Gomez as part of his squad.

In another late twist, Brighton have held discussions about signing Gomez but it appears the Seagulls have come in too late with the transfer clock ticking.

Harvey Elliott

The Liverpool man was on his way to Birmingham this afternoon to undergo a move to Aston Villa. A package of £35m was being discussed for the England Under-21 international who has been deemed surplus to requirements after a deal was agreed for Isak.

Elliott has previously expressed a desire to remain with the Reds but has admitted for the betterment of his career a departure could be necessary. RB Leipzig have also been interested but have not met the Reds’ valuation.