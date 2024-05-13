There are plenty of changes expected at Liverpool this summer as Jurgen Klopp prepares to take charge of his final game.

Luis Diaz has said he is ‘happy and content’ at Liverpool as he provided a hint over his Anfield future, following reported interest from European giants Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Diaz joined the Reds late in the January transfer window for around £37m in 2022 and has gone on to make 96 appearances, registering 24 goals and 13 assists. However, ahead of the summer he has been linked with a handful clubs in Europe, with his Dad revealing last year that Diaz was a Barca fan and a move to the Spanish club would be ‘his dream.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot is expected to take over from Jurgen Klopp when the German departs and his plans for the squad are unclear. However, Diaz’s latest comments suggests he is in it for the long haul with the Reds as he predicted ‘great years’ ahead for Liverpool, who will aim to go one better next season after missing out on the Premier League title this term.

"I have grown a lot," Diaz told Liverpoolfc.com after he was named player of the month for April. "From the beginning of my career to today, I feel that with the passage of days, of years, living each experience in each different team, coming to this great club that is Liverpool, leaves you with a lot of learnings.

“You learn more and more to be a professional, to be a better person, to be a good teammate and a good guy. The truth is that I am very happy to be here. Great years are coming for the club, I have no doubt about that.

“Personally, I will always try to do my best, always try to give 100 per cent, to always stand out on the field, which is what I came [here] to do. I’m always grateful to God for every opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diaz admitted Liverpool ‘fell behind’ expectations this season after a poor run of results in March and April saw them exit the FA Cup and Europa League, while the Premier League title was officially put out of their reach over the weekend following victories for both Arsenal and Manchester City.