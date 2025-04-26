Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How will Liverpool approach their business once the summer transfer window opens?

Liverpool are preparing to enter a busy transfer window as the new Premier League champions and will be hoping their soon-to-be status will give them extra lure on the market.

The Reds need just one more point to officially claim the title and wrap up the season with time to spare. Having already made the statement announcements of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s new contracts, focus is now shifting to new signings.

From squad players who will be easy on the purse strings, to blockbuster marquee signings — Liverpool have been linked with all kinds of players in recent months. But what kind of transfer window is going to be realistic for the Reds?

Liverpool backed to spend this summer transfer window

LiverpoolWorld reporter Will Rooney has discussed how Liverpool may opt to approach the looming transfer window. While it has not typically been the Merseyside outfit’s style to splash major cash on one target, their movements in recent windows suggest there is scope for the club to dive a little deeper into the transfer funds this time.

“You would think there’s going to be a decent war chest because for the last three windows, they’ve spent £10 million on Federico Chiesa,” Rooney says. “They had a big summer during Jurgen Klopp’s last season where they brought four midfielders in and spent the best part of £150 million.

“If the ownership are ready to lay that out again then you would think Liverpool can get a striker in and maybe a left-back.

“The money would be there. They were willing to buy Martin Zubimendi last summer, and the summer before that, the owners were prepared to spend in excess of £100 million for Moises Caicedo. I think if it’s the right player, then the owners are happy to write the cheques out. And there has to be money to spend, I think they will aware of it and they’ve got no issues because they haven’t spent money.”

Indeed, Liverpool surprised many with their bold approach in attempt to sign Caicedo from Brighton. Out of nowhere, the Reds tabled a staggering £111 million for the midfielder, despite previous reports of them not meeting the asking price for Romeo Lavia. This tactic could resurface this summer, especially as market prices continue to rise.

Liverpool to prioritise a new striker

As it looks like Darwin Nunez’s time at the club is coming to an end, Liverpool are scouring the market to bring in a new centre-forward this summer.

“The two main positions are a striker and a left-back. If Liverpool are going to be attacking the market then those are the ones who will be considered,” says Rooney, who also went on to suggest that any remaining business will be ‘dictated by who leaves the club’ and the amount of cash the Reds can get through further player sales.

One of Liverpool’s leading targets for a number of months now has been Alexander Isak but Newcastle United are determined not to let him go. It has also been reported that the Reds are not willing to pay the £150 million asking price, which opens the door for them to explore other options, including Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike.

