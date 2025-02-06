The former Chelsea and Arsenal let-back has given his verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold his Liverpool contractual situation.

Ashley Cole has admitted that he has sympathy for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s current situation as his Liverpool future remains uncertain.

Alexander-Arnold is into the final five months of his Anfield contract. He is a boyhood Red and came through the academy ranks to help Liverpool win seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold is regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world but, as things stand, Arne Slot’s side face the prospect of losing him for free in the summer transfer window. Real Madrid are lurking and had an enquiry turned down ahead of the January transfer window opening.

Given his situation, the debate has raged about the Liverpool vice-captain’s future among supporters and in the media. Cole, who many regard as the Premier League’s best-ever left-back, says that Alexander-Arnold is getting ‘bad press’ and there is often too much focus on his defensive limits rather than his ball-playing prowess.

‘I feel a bit sorry for him’

Speaking on the Football’s Greatest podcast, former Chelsea and Arsenal defender Cole said: “Look, I have my opinion. I think he’s definitely got maybe bad press from external noise that’s written in the paper. I know some people might say, that is his fault because it’s his agent or whatever. I’m going as a player.

“All we do is play football. Whatever comes in the newspaper is out of our control. I’m just here to play for Liverpool and do as well as I can and I do feel a little bit sorry for him because what he’s gave Liverpool over many, many years, the amazing performances.

“I don’t think you can take away the quality that Trent possesses. A lot of people always want to comment on the negative stuff about him or maybe, you know, he can’t defend, he can’t defend, he can’t defend.

“That’s all I hear. But, again, being in the coaching environment now, I understand, well, okay, maybe he’s not his super strength. But what he can do with a ball, for me, what I see is, I’ve never seen a full-back possess the qualities of him with a ball at his feet in most areas of the pitch and I think that’s what people should focus on. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve not been critical of him, at times, because we all want people to defend, right?”

“We assume defender, you have to defend. But again, football’s evolving, Liverpool and the old manager, Jürgen Klopp, must have been happy with the way Trent played and I just felt, I think he’s a little bit hard done by, at the moment.”

Alexander-Arnold’s decision

Alexander-Arnold is currently permitted to sign a pre-contract with clubs overseas, including Madrid. However, it appears that the England international has still to make a decision on his future.

Aged 26, he is in the peak years of his career and has to decide whether to commit to Liverpool or opt for a new chapter at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has been earmarked as a future Liverpool captain when Virgil van Dijk - who is also out of contract at the end of the season - brings the curtain down on his Anfield career.