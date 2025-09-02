Harvey Elliott applauds fans after a Liverpool match | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Harvey Elliott has completed his move to Aston Villa after Deadline Day speculation over his future.

In the aftermath of what was a chaotic final day of the summer transfer window, Harvey Elliott has issued an emotional and heartfelt statement to Liverpool and the fans following his late move to Aston Villa.

Amid intense speculation over his future, the 22-year-old penned a Deadline Day deal with Aston Villa. Elliott has signed for the Villans on an initial loan deal, with an obligation for the Reds’ Premier League rivals to buy.

The full transfer package is worth £35 million and Liverpool have included sell-on and buy-back clauses into the deal.

Elliott makes the move to Villa with nothing but more regular playing time on his mind. The versatile midfielder recently told the media that he would love to stay at Anfield until the end of his career, but with just seven minutes of action under his belt this season, the time has come for him to think about himself and his future.

Harvey Elliott posts emotional farewell to Liverpool

Following confirmation of his move to Aston Villa, Elliott took to Instagram to post a lengthy and heartfelt goodbye to Liverpool.

The 22-year-old opened by describing his move to Anfield as a ‘dream come true’. He joined the club from Fulham as just a 16-year-old boy and has certainly left his mark on the club with his work rate and commitment over the years.

“Growing up I could never have imagined that I’d go on to play 150 games for my boyhood team, winning seven major trophies and culminating in being part of the squad to have won the Premier League last season with such a special group.

“Thank you to everybody at the club for welcoming me from the very first day I arrived and for looking after me ever since. Thank you to the board and Jurgen Klopp for helping me live my dream of becoming a Liverpool player. To Arne Slot, all of the coaches and staff who have helped me along the way and of course my teammates. It’s been a privilege to play with you all and I feel lucky to have made so many lifelong friends along the way.

“To the incredible Liverpool fans. Thank you for making me one of your own and for always supporting me through both good and tough times. I’ll always cherish the bond we have together. I will always have Liverpool in my heart.”

A new chapter for Harvey Elliott

Elliott was struggling to find a regular place for himself in the Liverpool team under Slot, and with the World Cup approaching, his best bet to get himself on Thomas Tuchel’s radar is to secure a fixed role somewhere else.

It’s certainly a bittersweet move for Elliott and the Liverpool fans, who would surely have loved to see him stay.

“It’s now time for a new challenge. I am incredibly ambitious and feel that at this stage of my career it’s important to be in an environment where I’m able to have the opportunity to play and progress as much as possible,” Elliott signed off his statement while thanking the fans once again.

Virgil van Dijk replied to the post with a red heart emoji on Tuesday morning as the dust continues to settle on what has been a rollercoaster of a transfer window. Centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate also left several hearts in the comments to show his support for Elliott.

