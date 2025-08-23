The Liverpool man has been linked with a £40m move to Brighton - although RB Leipzig, Newcastle, West Ham, Borussia Dortmund, Inter and Juventus are also jostling. Elliott would be a dream addition to the Brighton midfield. Played with Jack Hinshelwood at the Under-21 Euros.

Liverpool have sold and spent well this summer and Harvey Elliott could be the next player to exit Anfield.

Liverpool haven’t just bought well this summer, one of the key reasons why they could still spend even more is because of how well they sell players too.

It would have been easy to accept the first decent offers for players who Richard Hughes had earmarked to move on, but they were rewarded for their patience in the deals that saw Luis Diaz move to Bayern Munich and Darwin Nunez to Saudi Arabia. According to the Premier League’s net spend table, several clubs have spent more that the Reds with even those like Sunderland and Newcastle not far behind.

Update on Harvey Elliott’s Liverpool future

One of the key reasons for the success has been setting the right price and getting the right type of deal. It would have been a blow to lose Jarell Quansah for £35m, but Liverpool have a buy-back clause and first refusal to bring the England international back to Anfield should he do well for Bayer Leverkusen. That the initial fee might be lower than his true value doesn’t matter due to the clauses that could make a difference in the future.

This is why Harvey Elliott’s future at Liverpool is still uncertain. As with Quansah, the England Under-21 international isn’t a key player, he isn’t irreplaceable, however, he is a reliable rotational option and solid squad player. That he is home grown also serves as a benefit for UEFA’s quotas and squad regulations. As the clock ticks ddown on the transfer window, a player of Elliott’s ability could quickly become in-demand despite transfer journalist Ben Jacob’s claiming that the playmaker might stay put.

Writing on X, Jacob’s said: “Liverpool's preference is to keep Harvey Elliott. Leipzig still working on a deal, but nothing agreed club-to-club as of Thursday morning. At the right price, Liverpool will reluctantly sanction a sale due to understanding Elliott's desire to start every week. Yet Elliott staying would be welcomed by Liverpool as he remains a valued squad player.”

It is probably an identical situation with Diaz in that he was valued by the manager, was a trusted member of the squad and didn’t cause any problems. With two years left on his contract though, there was a decision that had to be made. At a price tag of a reported £50m, it would be a surprise to see Elliott still in the red of Liverpool when the window closes.

What makes this valuation even more attractive is the reported interest in Tyler Dibling from Tottenham Hotspur, who have already been linked with Elliott. After losing out to Arsenal for Eberechi Eze, Spurs desperately need to provide cover and depth for the loss of James Maddison through injury and Son Heung-min after his move to MLS.

Fabrizio Romano named Spurs as having held talks about signing Dibling, however, Elliott is far better value for money and has the better pedigree at Premier League level. Despite not looking to force Elliott out the door, there is a chance for Liverpool to cut the sort of deal that gives them the best of both worlds.