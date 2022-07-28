Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss to Red Bull Salzburg ahead of their Community Shield clash against Manchester City.

Harvey Elliott revealed the Liverpool dressing room was in 'high spirits' despite suffering a pre-season loss to Red Bull Salzburg.

The game took place amid a gruelling training camp which has involved double sessions as the Reds prepare for the 2022-23 campaign.

Elliott - who featured for 60 minutes - took the positives from Liverpool's performance and felt they just lacked cutting edge in the final third.

And the attacking midfielder insists all focus now turns towards their clash against Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday.

What’s been said

Elliott told LFC TV: “That was our main concern today - our finishing and ability to finish situations off.

“We had so many chances and luck didn't come with us.

“At least we created the chances and got into the positions to finish off but it's just a shame we didn't do that.

“Hopefully, we can reflect and work on it in the couple of days we have leading up to the weekend and put it right when it matters against City.

“Spirits are high in the changing room. It's not nice losing but there are a lot of positives to take. At least we got into situations where we couldn't finish the chances but hopefully can do it at the weekend.”

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool during the pre-season friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and FC Liverpool at Red Bull Arena on July 27, 2022 in Salzburg, Austria. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

‘A great test’

Liverpool renew their rivalry with City after losing out on the Premier League title last season by just a point.

Elliott is relishing the prospect of facing Pep Guardiola's side at the King Power Stadium for the first piece of silverware of the new campaign up for grabs.

He added: “It's always great to start off the season with some potential silverware - and who better to start off than against City?

“It'll be a great test for us. We need to recover now, reflect on this game and focus on how City are going to play, how they're going to come out and make sure we're at the race.

“It's been wonderful this pre-season and hopefully can put it right at the weekend.

“We're all looking forward to it and hoping to get some silverware and go into the season all guns blazing.