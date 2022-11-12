FSG have put Liverpool up for sale after owning the club since 2010.

Jurgen Klopp believes that 'fresh money' won't be be a mistake for Liverpool amid Fenway Sports Group’s search for new investment.

News broke earlier this week that FSG have put the club for sale, having been owners since 2010.

And after hiring Klopp as manager seven years ago, the Reds have won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Those feats were largely achieved by being shrewd in the transfer market - as such as the sale of Philippe Coutinho for Barcelona in January 2018 funding the purchases of Virgil van Dijk (£75 million) and Alisson Becker (£66 million).

But questions have been raised whether Liverpool can continue to compete with Manchester City when it comes to spending, while Newcastle United were last year taken over by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium and are expected to flex their financial muscle.

Klopp remains positive amid a possible sale of Liverpool, though. And while he wants to continue blooding in youngsters, he knows purchasing players who can make an immediate impact is also necessary.

What’s been said

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds’ clash against Southampton, Klopp said: “So in the structure we had, we were always able to spend money. But we needed to look [at] what do we earn and then are we around where we will come out in the end. That was always the situation, that was clear.

“It worked out and we all know the two biggest transfers we did in the past, this year there was Darwin [Nunez] in between, with Ali and Virgil. We all knew how it happened, we got money from Barcelona and spent it wisely, I would say.

“That's the situation. For me, how we did it so far brought us where we are, all fine. But fresh money is no mistake, let me say it like this. Nothing gets cheaper, not just the inflation rate for all of us, but in football as well.

Yes, sometimes you have to spend. We are really happy, really happy to give all our young kids a chance and I'm so positive about the impact they will have in the future whenever that starts; like Harvey [Elliott] now, Stefan [Bajcetic] Calvin [Ramsay] is pretty interest, Ben Doak is really interesting, Bobby Clark interesting.

“They all are but from time to time, you have to throw in proven quality. In an ideal world, they are young as well or not 35. From time to time, you have to take some risk and we will see.

