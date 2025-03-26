Alexis Mac Allister scored as Argentina earned a 4-1 win over Brazil to book their spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Alexis Mac Allister enjoyed a historic night for Argentina as they well and truly put Brazil to the sword.

La Albiceleste cruised to a 4-1 victory over their bitter rivals in Buenos Aires and booked their spot at the 2026 World Cup. The current world champions were without Lionel Messi yet proved too powerful for Brazil.

Mac Allister is a key cog in Argentina’s team and underlined that with his performance yet again. The Liverpool midfielder netted in the 37th minute when he latched on to Enzo Fernandez’s cross and finished with composure to make it 3-1. With four matches to spare in qualification, the South American giants will definitely be defending their trophy in next year’s tournament across the USA, Canada and Mexico. Mac Allister will be at the fulcrum of head coach Lionel Scaloni’s plans, with his performance against Brazil earning plenty of plaudits from the Argentine media.

Player ratings

Pagina 12 gave the former Brighton & Hove Albion man a 9/10 rating and commented: “With the introduction of [Rodrigo] De Paul and the withdrawal of [Thiago] Almada (to shadow Rodrygo), he was one of the most advanced players on the team, sometimes even playing as a false nine when Julián [Alvarez] started running all over the pitch. One of those players who is always signaling to organize the rest. Another tactical performance. He showed his technique when he connected with Enzo's pass for the 3-1. And he didn't escape contact.”

Meanwhile, BolaVip went slightly lower with but still with a highly-commendable 8.5 and said: “One of the key players in a midfield that functioned perfectly. He also produced a precise finish to set up Argentina's third goal.”

In addition, Ole dished out an 8 for Mac Allister who played with ‘brilliance’. The publication said: “Pure authority. Play and brilliance. Brilliant finish to make it 3-1 without looking and anticipating Bento. He never made a mistake. He has no ceiling.”

However, Clarin were slightly harsher on the 26-year-old and felt he was only worthy of a mark of 7. They commented: “Perhaps the least involved of the midfielders, but an important one. He scored another goal. In the first half, the team developed to the rhythm of his short passes.”

La Nacion handed Mac Allister the same rating and explained: “Another highlight in the national team's concert of virtuoso midfielders. He assisted Paredes and broke free to exploit the gaps Brazil left in their own half. He had great intuition to storm into the opponent's box, as he did for his goal with a subtle touch. If a teammate is in trouble, Mac Allister will always appear to relieve him.”

Liverpool boost

Certainly, hearing Mac Allister performed well will be welcome news for Liverpool fans. The ex-Boca Juniors midfielder has exuded consistency for Arne Slot’s Premier League title chasers this season, but there were some concerns he could be starting to tire.

Mac Allister was well below his best levels in the 2-1 loss against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. Along with fellow engine-room operators Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, they were overpowered by the Magpies’ trio of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Mac Allister will now head back to Merseyside and has a week to recover before Liverpool face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield. A win for the Reds will see them move a step closer to being crowned champions.