Liverpool have signed the young goalkeeper as someone for the future.

The agent of Liverpool’s latest signing has insisted he won’t be leaving on loan.

Armin Pecsi has completed a move to Anfield. The goalkeeper joins the Reds from Puskás Akadémia. Last season, Pecsi made 36 appearances in all competitions, with the club finishing second in the Bulgarian top flight.

Aged 20, Pecsi is very much a signing for the future. Liverpool have loaned out young keepers such as Viteslav Jaros, Marcelo Pitaluga and Harvey Davies out in recent years to gain experience. But after penning a five-year deal on Merseyside, Pecsi’s agent Matyas Esterhazy insists that his client will learn from No.1 stopper Alisson Becker and incoming Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Via Nemzeti Sport, EsterHazy said: “Ármin Pécsi has signed a five-year contract with Liverpool, and he will certainly be able to continue developing with the defending English football team next season, said Mátyás Esterházy, owner of EM Sports Consulting, which represents the player.

"He will be at Liverpool next season, this was one of the most important links in our decision, that's why we chose Liverpool because they outlined a professional plan that we can really identify with. Thank God, Ármin is a very intelligent and very patient player, in addition to being extremely ambitious.

"We had two options. One was to sign Ármin to a team where he could play immediately, maybe play in an international cup, fight for championship titles, and try to develop further along this path. The other was to sign him to a world-class club where the focus is on building, training, and developing his various skills in the short term, so that he can then take the next step with greater confidence and greater chances. We decided on the latter. He was in a situation where he had to choose between several, and different, types of projects. I think he made the right decision.”