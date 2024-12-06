Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool team news ahead of the clash against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Arne Slot has revealed that Ryan Gravenberch will keep his Liverpool starting spot against Everton - after his surprise substitution earlier this week.

Gravenberch has been in outstanding form for the Reds after being converted into the number-six position. He has been a key player as the Reds top the Premier League table by seven points. Before the 3-3 draw at Newcastle United earlier this week, the midfielder had been ever-present in the league. However, he was withdrawn in the 67th minute, with Curtis Jones deployed deeper in the engine room.

Gravenberch heads into the final Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park walking a suspension tightrope, having been booked four times in the league. Alexis Mac Allister has to serve a one-match ban after collecting five bookings and will be unavailable.

Slot, speaking at his pre-match press conference, has been left frustrated by the cautions given to his Liverpool players by referees this season. But Gravenberch will be making a 15th successive Premier League start despite not being quite at his best against Newcastle. Reds head coach Slot said: “We don't talk about referee decisions with the players, especially after the game. There is no issue of talking about that - not over here and with the players.

“When it comes to Ryan, why I took him off because, in all the games he played, it was almost impossible to take him off because he played so well. If you take him out, what happens with the team then? That's a bit exaggerated but you know what I mean.

“This game, the first half wasn't his best like the whole team. The first 10 minutes we started to play better, him as well but it was a game where I felt someone else could do, as a minimum, the same and we'll rest him as well because he's played so many games as well. We were 2-1 down and maybe it was a smart decision to go even more offensive with Curtis as an attacking midfielder, with the as a number six. There were a few factors that made us take him off but he'll start tomorrow.”

Slot has admitted that Alisson Becker (hamstring), Diogo Jota (ribs) and Federico Chiesa (muscle) are close to returning to action but look set to miss the Everton clash. Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) remain sidelined.