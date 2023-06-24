Harvey Elliott has claimed he is unmoved over the potential of more midfield signings following the club’s signing of Alexis Mac Allister and consistent reports of more additions on the horizon.

Despite one addition already, and at least another one to come in his position, Elliot could be forgiven for feeling his game time may be under threat. He featured the seventh-most out of the whole Liverpool squad in the Premier League last season making 32 appearances.

More than half of those were from the start, as he came off the bench 14 times. Klopp clearly trusts the current U21 England international and his 1615 minutes saw him play the second most of any player in the league under the age of 21 - with only Southampton’s Romeo Lavia featuring more.

Therefore, he’s right not to feel too threatened by the prospect of more competition and he addressed it during his most recent interview with the Daily Mail: “I’m still young — still growing up — and I’m not expecting to play every game. We’ve bought one new player and there will be more to come. It’s about making sure, with respect to them, that I am better. It’s healthy competition, it’s what you want.

“People keep saying I’m young but I don’t feel like it! When you step back, put it into perspective, this was my first proper season at Liverpool. The amount of minutes and experiences I’ve gained have been great and hopefully I can kick on.”

Having become the youngest player to play in the Premier League at the time at Fulham in 2019 at 16 years and 30 days, Elliott has always had the limelight firmly fixed upon him. His cocky-nature as a young star helped him express himself as a boy in a man’s game and, despite people’s perception of Elliott, he’s an extremely hard-worker who has barely put a foot wrong in his career to date.

