Eintracht Frankfurt have revealed the fee for Randal Kolo Muani.

Liverpool and Manchester United are both targeting breakout star Randal Kolo Muani, but Frankfurt have set their price for the exciting forward at a steep €‎100m euros (£89m).

Starring this season, the 24-year-old forward has produced 28 goal contributions in 28 games for the Bundesliga side and he was also a part of the France squad that reached the World Cup final in December.

His form has caught the eye of many of Europe’s top clubs, with United and Liverpool both interested in signing him in the summer, according to L’Equipe.

With United allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to leave on a free transfer and the constent fitness issues with Anthony Martial, a move for Muani makes sense, but Liverpool already possess a strong attack having signed Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo so far this season.

However, his pace, energy, work-rate and all-round capabilities as an attacker would certainly suit the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp’s most prolific front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane all famed for their ability to switch and rotate around each other at will.

Playing as a central striker for Frankfurt, he’s enjoyed a remarkable improvement in front of goal this year, having already bettered his 13 goals and seven assists from last season, before making the move to Germany from FC Nantes.

As mentioned, his all-round play is exciting and effective: he ranks between the 73rd-97th percentile (ranked in order) for forwards in Europe for tackles, progressive passes received, touches in the opposition area, shot-creating actions, progressive carries, successful take-ons and assists. His ability to beat a man but also to pick the right pass in attacking areas makes him a highly-coveted player.

Randal Kolo Muani

Plus, his heat-map shows that Muani is absolutely everywhere. He would be a perfect choice as a forward for a side like Liverpool, who possess top-class operators out-wide in Luis Diaz and Salah, as he would be able to link-up and be the provider whilst also offering an outlet as a focal point.