Liverpool injury news ahead of their Premier League clash against Wolves.

Liverpool are left licking their wounds after suffering a sobering 4-1 Champions League loss to Napoli.

The Reds’ stuttering start to the 2022-23 season hit a new low point as they were well beaten at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp had no complaints at the full-time whistle - and now has admitted Liverpool need to reinvent themselves.

The Reds have been preparing to welcome Wolves to Anfield tomorrow, although the game is in doubt following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

If the game does take place, here’s a look at the latest injury situation.

Fabio Carvalho

What happened

The attacking midfielder suffered a knee injury in Saturday's Merseyside derby.

Carvalho was on the receiving end of a late challenge from Everton's Amadou Onana and was withdrawn at half-time.

What's been said

Klopp was hopeful that the swelling around Carvalho's knee wasn't too serious.

But Carvalho did not board the plane to Napoli.

“Fabio got a massive dead leg, which caused the muscle some problems, so it was no chance,” Klopp said.

“He’s walking now normal, but there was no chance to train until now.

“We hope now every day will get better and he will be ready for the weekend, but I’m not 100% sure.

Potential return date

Wolves (H), Saturday 11 September or Ajax (H), Tuesday 14 September.

Curtis Jones

What happened

The midfielder felt a recurrence of a tibia injury that ruled him out earlier this season.

Jones’ only outing to far this term was a late substitute cameo in the Community Shield defeat of Manchester City.

What’s been said

Klopp told reporters: “Curtis, when he was out previously, had a stress reaction in a specific bone around the tibia.

“It was absolutely fine, no problem anymore. Trained twice, felt it again.

“It’s not as bad as the first time, but it’s bad enough to not be involved in team training again, which is not very helpful.”

Potential return date

Unknown

Ibrahima Konate

The defender has been unavailable since he picked up a knee problem in Liverpool's final friendly of the summer against Strasbourg.

What's been said

According to Klopp, Konate should be back to fitness around the time of the international break later this month.

Klopp said: “In and around the international break, he will be back in training.”

Potential return game

Brighton (H), Saturday 1 October.

Jordan Henderson

What happened

The Liverpool captain was forced off in 2-1 win over Newcastle United last month with a hamstring injury.

What's been said

Klopp has confirmed that Henderson will be on the treatment table until after the international break.

He said: “Jordan, the result of the scan, it will be after the international break, I think.”

Potential return game

Brighton (H), Saturday 1 October.

Caoimhin Kelleher

What happened

The goalkeeper has been ruled out of action since early in pre-season.

He suffered a recurrence of an issue he picked up while on Republic of Ireland duty in August.

Kelleher is still to make a return to the bench.

What's been said

Klopp has confirmed that Kelleher is back in training.

Speaking previously, the Anfield chief said: “Caoimh I saw now only walking outside going for normal goalkeeper training.”

Potential return date

Unknown.

Calvin Ramsay

What happened

The summer signing from Aberdeen has been unavailable since arriving at Anfield.

Liverpool discovered a problem with Ramsay's back and have been cautious with him given he's still a teenager.

What’s been said

“Calvin is still out but really getting closer and closer," Klopp said last week.

“For him, it was something with his back, something to do with age and growing and these kind of things. He didn’t train now properly with us, but he gets closer.”

Potential return game

Unknown.

Naby Keita

What happened

The midfielder hasn't made an outing for Liverpool this season.

He has a muscle injury he suffered in training, having previously had an illness.

In addition, Keita hasn't been registered in Liverpool's Champions League squad.

What's been said

Speaking last week, Klopp said: It’s a muscle injury, Ox is a muscle injury, and they will be out for a while."

Potential return game

Unknown.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

What happened

Oxlade-Chamberlain broke down with a serious hamstring problem during Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in July.

What's been said

Klopp confirmed that the midfielder is no closer to returning to availability.

Before the derby, he said: It’s a muscle injury, Ox is a muscle injury, and they will be out for a while."

Potential return game