The latest injury news on Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo ahead of Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool.

Liverpool bid to end their two-match losing streak in the Premier League when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (16.30 BST).

The Reds languish ninth in the top flight, having picked up just 16 points from 12 games. They suffered back-to-back defeats to struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, which has left Jurgen Klopp’s side trailing in the race for a top-four finish.

But they head to Tottenham on the back of a deserved 2-0 victory over Napoli in the Champions League. And a defeat of Spurs will see Liverpool edge closer to another rival hoping to qualify for Europe’s elite club competitin next term.

The Reds have had injury issues throughout the campaign and it’s been a reason behind their slow start. Ahead of the trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, here’s a look at the latest injury situation.

Jordan Henderson

Jurgen Klopp embraces Jordan Henderson are being substituted in Liverpool’s defeat of Ajax. Picutre: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The Liverpool captain was substituted against Ajax shortly after suffering a whack to the knee last week.

Henderson could only come off the bench in the loss to Leeds before missing the Napoli win as a precaution.

What’s been said

Klopp confirmed that Henderson was OK after the issue and didn’t seem too worried.

He said: “I was worried as well when I saw the situation because it was in front of me, but I think he thought he got knee on knee, so painful.

“A bruise, probably. Really painful but as far as I know now, nothing else and that should be fine.”

Potential return game

Tottenahm (A), Sunday 6 November.

James Milner

James Milner limped off during Liverpool’s defeat of Napoli. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder limped off just moments into the second half against Napoli. He went down under no pressure before being substituted.

What’s been said

Klopp was unsure of the extent of Milner’s injury, although was optimistic it was OK.

He said: “Don’t know. He seems to be fine now but we have to probably do further checks.”

Potential return game

N/A.

Naby Keita

Naby Keita. Picture: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder hasn’t featured for Liverpool since coming off the bench in the Community Shield defeat of Manchester City at the end of July.

Keita had a muscle problem after an illness.

What’s been said

Keita has returned to full training but Liverpool have been cautious with Keita. He is still to make a match-day squad as he builds fitness.

Before Ajax, Klopp said: “The same with Naby, he needs to train, Oxlade (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain) needs to train. They are both not in the Champions League squad anyway because everybody told me they will be out for longer, but now they are back, which is good – [but] not back to play but back to be around and play a few minutes.”

Potential return game

Derby County (H), Wednesday 9 November.

Joel Matip

What happened

The centre-back picked up a calf injury during Liverpool’s 3-2 loss to Arsenal on 9 October.

What’s been said

Klopp had previously optimistic that Matip will be back for the Reds’ final games before World Cup.

He said: “Everything is going well, but he needs a bit of time. I think with him, it will be tight until the World Cup break; hopefully, in the last two or three games, he might be in contention, but I don’t know yet.”

But before Napoli, Klopp admitted the former Cameron international was still not fit so may now face a race against time to play befoe the tournament starts.

Potential return game

N/A

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota was stretchered off in Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat of Man City. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The forward had to be stretchered off in the closing stages of Liverpool’s victory over Manchester City last month with a severe calf injury.

What’s been said

Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup with Portugal in a devastating blow.

Klopp said: “He will miss the World Cup. [It’s a] pretty serious injury in the calf muscle and now the recovery process starts. We can say that because he will not be in for a long time; we talk about months.”

Potential return game

N/A.

Luis Diaz

What happened

The winger limped off in the first half of Liverpool’s loss at Arsenal with a knee problem.

What’s been said

Diaz won’t play again until after the World Cup.

Klopp said: “Six to eight weeks, we will see. He looks like a quick healer, but we will see. Could have been worse.”

Potential return game

Aston Villa (A), Monday 26 December.

Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League group A match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on September 07, 2022 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

What happened

The on-loan Juventus midfielder played only 13 minutes for Liverpool before he picked up a thigh problem.

What’s been said

Posting on Instagram, Arthur wrote: “It is now time for me to keep my head up and join forces with my family and do everything I need to with my team to make sure I come back stronger as soon as possible. No obstacle will prevent me from progressing in my career and I have great ambition to show what I can do on the pitch.”

Potential return game