'Here we go' - Liverpool 'target' set to complete January transfer as 'deal in place'

Liverpool have been linked with Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the January transfer window.

The winger has opted against signing a new deal at Napoli. That is despite the Azzurri challenging to win their second Serie A title in three seasons, with Kvaratskhelia a key player when they won the Scudetto in the 2022-23 season.

But the Georgia international has been keen to move on this month. Despite having six attacking options, Liverpool were reportedly monitoring Kvaratskhelia’s situation. The Athletic reported last week that the Reds ‘will be ready to contend for if it becomes a market opportunity’.

Kvaratskhelia handed in a transfer request at Napoli. And although he was available, Liverpool have opted against a move. Instead, he is primed to join Champions League rivals Paris Saint-German for a fee of €70m plus add-ons. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X: “Paris Saint-Germain have reached verbal agreement in principle with Napoli for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Deal in place for €70m plus add-ons after story revealed here last week. Five year deal ready for Kvara. Final approval from the owners and then… here we go.”

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was asked about links with Kvaratskhelia ahead of a 4-0 FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley. The Dutchman said: "We are often linked with players," Slot said. "When you mentioned 'linked with', I wondered which club would come up next. But yes, we are linked with Kvaratskhelia.

"What I make of that is that this is January, and I think I said it after the West Ham United game, please don't disappoint me, please come up with all these players and clubs that are supposedly in our interest. Or the ones that don't play much for us are going to go somewhere else. That speculation is what happens now. And nine out of ten times, or 99 out of a 100.”