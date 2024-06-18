'Heroic act' - Slovakian media react to Liverpool-linked defender's 8/10 performance

David Hancko (down) receives medical attention during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match between Belgium and Slovakia at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main on June 17, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

David Hancko is a reported Liverpool target.

The notebooks will be at the ready throughout the European Championships.

Liverpool fans watching the action ensure in Germany will first and foremost be tracking the progress of the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai. But they'll also be keeping a keen eye on players who have been linked with a switch to Anfield this summer.

Yesterday's evening encounter gave them the perfect chance. Belgium faced Slovakia in Frankfurt and it was the first upset of the competition. Slovakia pulled off a 1-0 triumph, with Ivan Schranz netting the only goal of the game.

Belgium were left frustrated as they had two Romelu Lukaku goals ruled out after VAR reviews. And it could have been so different when Johan Bakayoko's effort was blocked on the line.

The PSV winger is a reported transfer target for Liverpool. He recorded 14 goals and 14 assists for the Dutch champions in 2023-24 and has been suggested as a potential long-term replacement for Mo Salah.

But Bakayoko was denied an equaliser - and it was by a Liverpool-linked player who supporters may know less about. Several of Slot's Feyenoord players are suggested to be on his radar, with David Hancko included. With the Reds keen to recruit a new centre-back, the 26-year-old is said to be on the club’s list of potential recruits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And without Hancko, Slovakia would not have pulled off a famous win. It was the defender who made the crucial intervention to thwart Bakayoko's effort in the 62nd minute, which proved as important as Schranz's effort. And it's fair to say that Hancko's action has gone down a storm in his home nation - before being subsequently injured by Danis Vavro.

Denník Šport handed Hancko an 8/10 match rating and commented: “The goalkeeping save of the match was not performed by Dúbravka, but by Hancko on the goal line. And as a reward, he got a knockout from Vavro. The leader of Feyenoord left the match through pain. Already in the first half, he signalled a problem with his knee, but he fought until the end.”

Meanwhile, Sportovy said on Hancko’s contribution: “An incredible operation! Slovak defender Dávid Hancko stood in for Martin Dúbravka on the goal line and saved a certain goal after Johan Bakayoko's shot in the opening match of EURO 2024 against Belgium. Hancko showed extra quality and almost paid for his heroic act with his own health. Unfortunately, teammate Denis Vavro hit him directly in the head with a knee, and Hancko was left lying on the lawn for a while. It looked ominous, but after some treatment, he headed for the touchline and was back in the game shortly after.”