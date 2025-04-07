Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The two rivals have once again found themselves interested in the same transfer target.

One of Liverpool’s leading targets for the summer transfer window has been backed to prefer a move to Anfield over rivals Manchester United.

Mick Brown, the former chief scout at Old Trafford, has counted his old club out of the immediate running for Matheus Cunha, suggesting he would favour a move to the Premier League champions elect.

Cunha is a highly sought-after target right now and the Reds have stiff competition if they are to make a move for his signature at the end of the season. In a campaign where Wolves have often struggled, Cunha has been a standout star but he is expected to move on once the summer transfer window opens.

Matheus Cunha backed to prefer Liverpool over United

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown discussed Cunha’s current situation at Molineux. Following the Brazilian’s recent comments about wanting to pursue a new challenge, the former scout says it is now just a matter of time before his exit is confirmed. It all just boils down to who will be the preferred destination.

A number of clubs have registered their interest in Cunha, who has 15 goals and four assists in all competitions this season, but Liverpool have been tipped to hold the edge.

“I think he’s a good player, there are a few question marks about his character but he’s a talented player. And there aren’t too many players like him about at the moment, even fewer that are available. He’s going to be in high demand, there’s no doubt about that,” Brown said.

“Arsenal have been looking, Nottingham Forest are there, you’ve then got Chelsea and Liverpool – and I’m told Man United are interested too. Whether they could do a deal, it’s hard to say, but it might be difficult if they have to go up against the likes of those teams I’ve just mentioned. He will want Liverpool ahead of Man United at the moment.”

Matheus Cunha ready for a move away from Wolves

Cunha attracted a lot of interest during the January window but no move materialised as he recently claimed he wanted to see out the season with Wolves, who were struggling against relegation at the time.

However, he has since set his sights on challenging for trophies, and has made it clear that he is searching for a new opportunity elsewhere.

“The fans [have given] me a lot. The status I have today, the player I am now and the happiness I’m feeling, it’s because of them. I’m really grateful to Wolves,” Cunha told The Guardian.

“I had a lot of offers but I wouldn’t feel well if I had done it. Some things you can’t control but I couldn’t leave the club in the middle of the season, in a difficult situation, in the relegation zone.

“Now, we’re close to achieving our goal [of staying up]. But I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”