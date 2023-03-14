Register
‘High-quality’ - FSG outline two Liverpool priorities amid £250m investment claim

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have revealed that the Anfield Road Stand is on track to be completed for the start of next season.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 14th Mar 2023, 09:30 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 10:59 GMT

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have confirmed the renovation to the Anfield Road Stand is on course to be completed for the start of the 2023-24 season.

And the American group are also prioritising finding a high-quality training facility for Liverpool Women.

FSG have owned the Reds since 2010, with the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup being won during that time.

Meanwhile, redevelopment of the Main Stand at Anfield cost £110 million while moving the first team’s training base from Melwood to the AXA Training Centre cost £50 million.

And at an annual partners meeting in Bonita Springs, Florida, FSG laid out their aims for Liverpool after investing more than £250 million in infrastructure.

A document on the Boston-based group’s website said: “FSG continues to prioritise and invest heavily in the preservation and improvement of Anfield and is currently on schedule to complete the Anfield Road Stand renovation by the beginning of next season to add over 7,000 seats of capacity. FSG is also prioritising finding an appropriate high-quality training facility for the club’s Women’s team.

“In the past five years, FSG has invested over £250 million in Liverpool F.C.’s infrastructure and created world-class facilities for its players, staff, and supporters.”

FSG made the decision to put Liverpool on the market in November. They are seeking a partial rather than a complete sale of the club.