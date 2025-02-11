Liverpool will want to keep hold of their star for a bit longer

Liverpool didn’t end up signing anyone in January. Arne Slot’s side didn’t rush into any deals and have stuck with what they already have at their disposal.

The Reds have had an impressive season to date as they eye the Premier League title. They are sat at the top fo the table.

Slot was picked as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp last year. He has since adapted well to life in England after catching the eye in Holland.

Will Salah sign a new Liverpool contract?

According to CaughtOffside, Mo Salah’s ‘main priority’ is pen a new deal at Liverpool amid interest from Saudi Arabian clubs. The attacker is facing an uncertain long-term future at Anfield.

Salah said earlier this winter, as per BBC Sport: “We are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club. I'm probably more out than in."

He added: "Of course, yeah (he’s disappointed). I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see.

"You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. Let's wait and see."

Salah’s current contract expires in June 2025 meaning he has entered his final 12 months. The Merseyside outfit risk losing him for free if they don’t agree an extension in the meantime which would be a big blow.

He was on the radar of clubs in Saudi Arabia in the last transfer window but ended up staying put beyond the deadline. Nothing materialised on that front in the end though and he stayed put.

What now for Liverpool?

Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday with a derby clash against Everton. They are six points clear of Arsenal with a game in hand and will be full of confidence at the moment as they look to keep their momentum going.

The Reds have a Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United to look forward. Following their FA Cup loss to Plymouth Argyle, Slot said: “The result is obvious, it's a big disappointment, and the way we played [there] wasn't a lot to be happy about as well. The only thing I was happy about is that the boys kept on fighting for 100 minutes and probably the best part of our game were the last 10 minutes. So, that tells you that they kept on fighting. But credit to them, a good game plan, they worked incredibly hard and they got a penalty that was deserved, because it was a clear penalty; a correct decision.

“But that had a lot of impact on the game, of course, because both teams hardly had any chances and all of a sudden you get a penalty kick. Again, which was the correct decision, but they were 1-0 up and kept on fighting until the end. The goalkeeper made one or two good saves in the end, but we hardly created anything at all.”