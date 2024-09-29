How Bologna fared in Serie A clash pre-Liverpool visit and Serie A performance so far

Vincenzo Italiano. | Getty Images

Liverpool are back in Champions League action next week

Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League opponents Bologna drew 1-1 at home to Atalanta this weekend. The Reds welcome the Serie A side to Anfield on Wednesday night.

Vincenzo Italiano’s men took the lead on Saturday afternoon after Santiago Castro scored. However, their game changed when Jhon Lucumi was sent off early in the second-half and they ended up drawing 1-1 after their rivals equalised in the 90th minute through Lazar Samardzic.

Bologna are sat in 10th place in the table with seven points on the board from their first six games. They drawn four times so far in the league, whilst winning once and losing once.

The Emilia Romagna-based team finished 5th in the last campaign which saw them qualify for Europe. Only Inter Milan, Juventus, AC Milan and Atalanta did better.

They lost a couple of key players over the summer. Defender Riccardo Calafiori went to Arsenal, whilst striker Joshua Zirkzee left for Manchester United.

Their manager Thiago Motta was also poached by Juventus. He has been replaced by ex-Fiorentina man Italiano.

Bologna delved into the transfer window to bring in the likes of Thijs Dallinga from Toulouse, Emil Holm from Spezia and Remo Freuler from Nottingham Forest, among others, to bolster their ranks. It has taken a while for their new faces to gel together and the past few months have been a transitional period.

Lewis Ferguson has been with them since 2022 and is currently their captain. Prior to his move to Italy, he had spells at Rangers, Hamilton Academical and Aberdeen.

He has made 66 appearances in all competitions to date and has scored 13 goals, six of which came last term. The Hamilton-born man has been out injured over recent times and faces a race against time to be fit to play against Liverpool.

Ferguson stayed at Bologna over the summer and told BBC Sport in July: “My full focus is just getting back to playing, but I am happy here. When you are happy, you play well. I settled in pretty quickly out here. I found myself living in a beautiful city, good people, good weather, good food and a great club and, last year, I played the best football I've played in my career.

"I had such a good time with Thiago Motta and I owe him so much. He trusted me from the minute he came in and played me in every game possible, but it is a fresh start with a new manager and I'm looking forward to work under him.

"We had such a good season. The manager was phenomenal - had us playing some really good football and obviously it was sad to see him go. He obviously wanted an opportunity elsewhere and you can't be angry at him for that."

He added: “Everybody played at a high level and I'm not surprised there's big clubs that are in trying to get some of the boys. But I think we will keep that core group that we had last season and I'm sure we'll kick on next season and hopefully have another good season. We made the city come alive.

"We did an open top bus tour when we qualified for the Champions League and it was just such an amazing experience. The city was absolutely packed. Having those memories has given me the motivation to go back and be better."