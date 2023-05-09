Liverpool’s fight for a top four finish is still on but only half of the mission is in their control.

This season’s push for Champions League football is going to go all the way to the final weekend and Liverpool are not giving up hope just yet. They are still very much in with a chance of a top four finish, but there is a big hill to climb first and many other factors that will play a part.

Let’s take a closer look at Liverpool’s chances of qualifying for Champions League football based on the points they can still pick up compared to their rivals.

How many points do Liverpool need to get top four?

The maximum amount of points Liverpool can end this season with is 71, which has been enough to qualify for Champions League football before. If the Reds were to add the nine remaining available points to their current tally, it would see them move into third place, but of course, there are other teams to consider here and it’s highly unlikely this is going to be a straightforward march to Europe.

Liverpool winning their last three games is only one side of the coin, they also need the others around them to drop points. Here’s how many points their rivals could pick up in these final weeks and where it would leave them in the table.

How many points do Newcastle need to get top four?

Newcastle’s maximum total is 77 points, meaning if they win every match from now until the end of the season, they will keep their spot in third place. Like United, they also have the cushion of a game in-hand.

All Eddie Howe’s team need to do is avoid losing two games. Providing they can pick up seven points out of the available 12, they will qualify with no questions asked.

How many points do Man United need to get top four?

Man United’s placement in the table is a little trickier, as they are just above the cut-off with three teams nipping at their ankles. They currently have 63 points, meaning they could finish the season with 75 overall.

If they win all of their games, they will not be caught by Liverpool, naturally. But Erik ten Hag also has some breathing space, as the Red Devils can afford to drop three points — whether that be one loss, or one draw — and still qualify. However, should they drop four points and Liverpool win all of their games, United will more than likely miss out on top four due to goal difference.

How many points do Spurs need to get top four?

It’s looking unlikely that Spurs will be the ones to cause a top four upset, as they can only finish with a maximum of 66 points. It is still mathematically doable, of course, but it would require a clean sweep of wins for the Lilywhites and some heavy point-dropping from the others.

For example, they would need Liverpool to pick up no more than three points in order to overtake them, and Man United would have to claim just two points from their four games. The Red Devils earning three points is also doable for Spurs, but it would go down to a dangerous roll of the goal difference dice. This doesn’t factor in Brighton, either...

How many points do Brighton need to get top four?

Brighton might be behind Spurs in the table, but they have a better foot-hold due to their huge two games in-hand. With 15 points on offer, the Seagulls could finish the season with 70 points if they win all five games left.

Even if Spurs win all of their matches, Brighton would finish above them. However, they would need Liverpool to draw or lose one of their games and Man United would also have to drop points.