Gomez was forced off at half-time in the 2-1 win, which moved the Reds within a point of Manchester City - and takes the Premier League title race down to the wire.

The defender started at right-back as Trent Alexander-Arnold was handed a rest. In total, Jurgen Klopp made nine changes from last Saturday's FA Cup final triumph over Chelsea at Wembley.

Gomez was in a lot of discomfort when he suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury moments before the interval at St Mary's.

He did not come out for the second period and was replaced by Jordan Henderson.

According to The Athletic, Gomez left St Mary's ‘on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot’.

Liverpool welcome Wolves to Anfield on Sunday before they meet Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on 28 May.

What’s been said

Speaking to reporters, Klopp was optimistic Gomez's issue isn't too serious.

The Reds boss said: “I hope we were lucky. Joe himself has pain but not too much.

“He got a real shock to the system - foot and a bit higher.

“But when he was sitting in the dressing room and I spoke to him, he was in a good mood.