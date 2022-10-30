Leeds United earned a 2-1 win against Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield.

Jesse Marsch revealed that the Leeds United dressing room was in buoyant mood after their huge victory against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Reds suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League as their form continues to stutter.

A defensive mix-up allowed Rodrigo to open the scoring for Leeds after just four minutes but Mo Salah equalised for the home side 10 minutes later.

And after creating several chances in the second half, the Whites hit Jurgen Klopp’s outfit with a huge blow when Crysencio Summerville netted a late winner at the death.

The victory has eased pressure on Marsch, with Leeds out of the relegation zone and up to 15th.

Marsch said that his troops were happy at full-time and were celebrating by playing music.

Advertisement

Speaking at his post-match press conference, he said: “I haven’t even spoken to the team. The guys are happy, there is music in there (in the dressing room). That’s great, I want them to enjoy the moment. We have to use this to launch ourselves. It’s great for me, next weekend, really important at Elland Road.”

Leeds picked up their first league win since 21 August.

And having lost 3-2 to Fulham last weekend, Marsch stressed it was important the Elland Road side got on the front foot more.

He said: “At 1-1 we talked last week, when it was close with Fulham, that we were waiting to lose more than pushing to win and I think the best part was you saw real resolve at 1-1.