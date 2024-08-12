Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The recent transfer news has seen a pattern emerge.

Liverpool’s agreement to sell Fabio Carvalho might not be the only talented youngster they let go this summer.

A £27.5m deal has been agreed with Brentford for the sale of the 21-year-old which has potentially opened the door for others to walk out - as per the latest reports. For example, Tyler Morton - who impressed on loan last season - could exit. Moreover, Bobby Clark is garnering interest from RB Salzburg and could join former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders.

Paul Joyce of The Times has reported that Liverpool are considering a third offer from RB Salzburg for Bobby Clark, thought to be closer to the £10m asking price. Clark, 19, broke into the first-team squad last season and made 14 appearances and even managed minutes in the EFL Cup final. We’ve seen long-serving academy player Billy Koumetio exit to Dundee and there have been loans completed by Luke Chambers and Calvin Ramsay.

Another exit could be Owen Beck; the left-back is attracting attention from Championship sides and Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers after impressing for Dundee on loan. He was recalled by Liverpool in January in the midst of an injury crisis but only featured for just seven minutes before heading back out on loan. While the future of Ben Doak is also in question. On the plus side, talented youngster Trey Nyoni fired in a great effort in the 4-1 friendly win over Sevilla and Lewis Koumas signed a new long-term-deal proving that the future is strong but there are dominos falling.

Jurgen Klopp brought through an incredible batch of youngsters last season who all stepped up when called upon. It opened fans eyes up to a new era of academy products unlike anything that has been seen for a long period of time. However, at a top club like Liverpool who are regularly linked with some of the biggest names around, not every youngster will make it.

Even if the hugely talented Clark leaves for Salzburg or Morton leaves after impressing for two years in the Championship, fans shouldn’t have too much resentment for the powers that be. A strong youth contingent will always be valued at the club and there will be a dedicated set of players in the first-team squad - take Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah for example. And they are not falling into the same mistakes that Chelsea have shown.

Take Trevoh Chalobah for example. He has been at the club since 2007 and yet, he is condemned to training away from the first team as the club look to move him on. Or Conor Gallagher, a player who captained the side on more than a handful of occasions last season, moved onto Atletico Madrid as soon as contracts stalled. Liverpool don’t simply drop players or treat them poorly and while fans may have wanted to see Carvalho given an opportunity, the truth is he would have been down the pecking order and first-team football elsewhere is only what he deserves.