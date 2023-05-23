Jurgen Klopp’s side have one game left to make it into the Premier League top four.

Liverpool’s push for the top four has nearly reached its conclusion as we enter the final week of the Premier League season.

Currently, they sit in fifth place, four points behind Newcastle United and three behind Manchester United heading into their final game, with United having two games left to play this week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Reds saw their seven-game winning run ended by Aston Villa over the weekend, as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield, and now just have a game at already relegated Southampton to come.

If either Manchester United or Newcastle pick up a point in their final two games then Liverpool will not be able to finish in the Champions League places. We’ve opted for the glass half-full mentality and decided to look at just what does need to happen for Liverpool to finish in the top four.

Newcastle United (3rd Place - 70 Points)

The Magpies have been one of the stories of the season under Eddie Howe and following their point against Leicester last night they’ve qualified for the Champions League.

As it stands, Newcastle sit in third place with 70 points with one game left to play - away at struggling Chelsea on the final day of the seaon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool have an inferior goal difference of +28 to Newcastle’s +35. So, if the Toon lost both games 2-0, the Reds would still need to beat Southampton by three clear goals to move level on goal difference. Liverpool would have a better ‘goals for’ tally and move ahead of Newcastle.

Manchester United (4th Place - 69 Points)

Erik Ten Hag’s side find themselves in a similar position to Newcastle and the United boss recently made a strong prediction that the battle was already concluded. “There is no race,” he said. “We will be playing in the Champions League next season, meanwhile, Liverpool will be playing on Thursdays. It’s that simple.”

United will welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Thursday before Fulham’s visit on the final day of the season.

Given they boast 69 points and two games in hand on Liverpool, a point from either one of those games will ensure their Champions League qualification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Should United lose both games and Liverpool win, Jurgen Klopp’s side would leapfrog them on goal difference and move into the top four.

Liverpool (5th Place - 66 Points)

The 1-1 draw with Villa derailed their winning run but also failed to maintain the intense pressure that they had built over the course of the last seven games.

Now, the task’s of both Newcastle and United look far less complex and Klopp’s side look like they will have to settle for Europa League football next season - the only competition the German hasn’t won during his time at the club.