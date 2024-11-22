Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool transfer news: There are plenty of fresh transfer links for Liverpool, teasing both January and summer signings.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s current side could well go on to capture trophy successes under Arne Slot this season but they have been linked with plenty of transfers as well.

With the trio of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contracts still being discussed there is a possibility we could see exits of key players and new players arrive to replace them. On top of that, the goalkeeping situation is interesting with Giorgi Mamardashivili set to arrive and a deep-lying midfielder could also be signed. Slot is known to be someone who likes to make changes to his side and Liverpool’s name is being linked with a whole host of players. Even if just a few of those turn out to be correct, we could see a new-look Liverpool side in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GK - Giorgi Mamardashvili

The incoming keeper has been linked with replacing both Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher next year as an era comes to an end between the sticks. He will arrive next summer after completing a deal in August.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Despite contract talks still ongoing, the hope is that he will remain at the club to continue playing at his boyhood club - but Real Madrid are lurking.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

He looks completely settled as captain of Liverpool and there doesn’t seem to be any clubs that look like a feasible move, as long as he can agree a new deal.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

Seen as the present and future of their defence, the Frenchman is close to agreeing a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LB - Milos Kerkez

One player who has been linked with a move, Liverpool are likely to target a new left-back and Kerkez fits the bill as a younger defender. Richard Hughes brought him to Bournemouth and he may well bring him from his former club to his current.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The Dutchman has been reborn under Slot and looks set to continue as their midfield destroyer for the foreseeable future. That hasn’t stopped transfer rumours linking Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi but he has been in brilliant form.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

One of Liverpool’s most consistent performers, he may have not hit the levels shown in his debut campaign but there is no denying his quality and experience.

CAM - Rayan Cherki

Another signing, Cherki could be available at a cut-price £25m due to Lyon’s ongoing financial issues. He is blessed with great feet and technical quality that could really shine at a top club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RW - Mohamed Salah

Salah is in the best form we’ve seen for some time and it is inconceivable that the club would allow him to leave for nothing.

Loading....

LW - Luis Diaz

In the form of his life, Diaz looks to be fulfilling the strong promise he’s always had by being more clinical in front of goal.

ST - Omar Marmoush

The Frankfurt striker has set the Bundesliga alight and has 14 goals and 10 assists in just 14 games in all competitions. He’s also scored three free-kicks in three games recently making him a unique threat who could sign in the coming windows.