Arne Slot Head Coach of Liverpool showing his appreciation to the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Liverpool signed Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea after he turned down a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

It’s fair to say that Liverpool have been planning for the future in recent years.

The Reds have signed a host of teenagers from rival academies to add to their ranks - and the plan is bearing fruit. Harvey Elliott joined Liverpool from Fulham in 2019 when he was aged 16. The attacking midfielder now has 120 appearances to his name, scoring 10 goals and creating 14.

Following Elliott to Liverpool at a similar age have been the likes of Stefan Bajcetic (Celta Vigo), Kaide Gordon (Derby County) and Ben Doak (Celtic) while Bobby Clark was sold to Red Bull Salzburg for £10 million the summer transfer window just three years after signing from Newcastle for £1.5 million.

The latest fledgling talent to join the Reds is Rio Ngumoha. The winger arrives after turning down a new deal at Chelsea - and Stamford Bridge chiefs were said to be left ‘furious’. Ngumoha made his debut for Chelsea under-21s last season when he was aged 15 and trained for the first team.

He still has a long way to making it at Liverpool, though. Plenty of precocious youngsters have failed to make the grades. Ben Woodburn, Jordon Ibe and Joao Teixeira are among those who all left Anfield after bright starts.

But should Ngumoha stay on his upward trajectory then he would well follow the path of Elliott and academy graduates Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Conor Bradley.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to have a bit of fun and predict how Liverpool could line-up in 2028 when Ngumoha will be aged 20.

GK - Giorgi Mamardashvili

The Georgia international signed for Liverpool from Valencia for up to £29 million earlier this summer. He’s remained at the Spanish club for the remainder of the campaign but has been tipped to be Alisson Becker’s long-term successor.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Fans will be hoping that this is not the England international’s final season at Anfield as his contract ticks down. He is the heir apparent to the Liverpool captaincy.

CB - Jarell Quansah

Enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2023-24 and he is highly regarded by the Reds. He’s still well away from his peak years aged only 21.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

The France international is only just coming into his best days at 25. The biggest challenge for Konate will be ensuring he does not pick up as many injuries. Liverpool will also be hoping that Alvin Ayman, who signed from Wolves earlier this summer, can be pushing for a first-team berth.

LB - Rayan Ait-Nouri

Andy Robertson is now aged 30 and it’s likely that he may not be first choice in a few years. Ait-Nouri has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield from Wolves and that could eventually come to fruition.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

The Dutchman has started this campaign in fantastic form after being converted into a No.6. He could well be the long-term solution still aged only 22, while Stefan Bajcetic is another option. The Spaniard is hoping to have a successful season on loan at Red Bull Salzburg.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

Become very much a fans’ favourite since his £35 million switch from Brighton in July 2023. Mac Allister is only 25 and is still on an upward trajectory. Liverpool are well set in midfield for the next few years.

CM - Trey Nyoni

In truth, it could be anyone between Dominik Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones who are still battling for a berth in the engine room down the line. But Nyoni is held in high regard and has been training with the first team this season despite being aged 17. One very much regarded for the future.

RW - Ben Doak

Mo Salah may well indeed sign a new deal at Liverpool - and still be playing in 2028. Liverpool are likely to be scouring the market for who could be the next in line but Doak will want the position for himself. He’s displayed his elecIf he impresses at Middlesbrough on loan this season, it will boost his chances markedly.

ST - Darwin Nunez

The jury remains out over the Uruguay international. In his two years at Anfield since a £75 million switch, he has shown all of his breathtaking prowess and frustrating traits. Yet if Slot can get Nunez to finally put everything together, he could lead the Reds’ line in the present and the future as is still only 25.

LW - Rio Ngumoha

The arrival from Chelsea is right-footed, so he could be the likely long-term replacement for Luis Diaz. However, Ngumoha cannot get too far ahead of himself and must heed every word from the coaching staff at the club if he is to fulfil his potential.