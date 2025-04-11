Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mo Salah has signed a new Liverpool contract until 2027 while Virgil van Dijk is set to commit his future.

It is the news that all fans were hoping for. And with it official, many can relax a little more.

Mo Salah has indeed committed his future to Liverpool. After 32 goals and 22 assists this season, putting the Reds on the verge of winning the Premier League title, some might have been getting itchy feet.

Liverpool have tied down two of their main players down to fresh terms. It means Slot can begin planning for next season knowing that he won’t require replacements. It is expected to be an important summer, however, as several additions are needed to ensure that the Reds continue to challenge for silverware in the 2025-26 season.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the players that Liverpool could bring in and how they could line-up.

GK - Alisson Becker

The goalkeeper situation will be intriguing. While Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to arrive from Valencia for up to £29 million, Alisson Becker is regarded as one of the best in the world by Slot. Given the Brazil international has two years on his contract, he might well remain between the posts.

RB - Jeremie Frimpong

It is looking like Trent Alexander-Arnold is edging towards an exit, with Real Madrid heavily interested in recruiting him on a free transfer. Liverpool may well require a replacement and Frimpong has been heavily linked. He has thrived for Bayer Leverkusen and reportedly has a £33 million release clause in his contract. Frimpong is also international team-mates with three current Reds players.

CB - Dean Huijsen

There is a need for cover and competition in the centre-back area. Ibrahima Konate has played probably too much football given his injury issues in the past and has looked slightly jaded of late. Huijsen has enjoyed a fine campaign for Bournemouth and he could come in to add support.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Anyone who has watched Liverpool’s captain this season knows that extending his stay is a no-brainer. It’s a matter of when not if his new deal is announced.

LB - Milos Kerkez

The Hungary international’s buccaneering performances have been eye-catching for Bournemouth this season. Liverpool require a new player in the role to succeed Andy Robertson, who recently turned 31 and has made a few errors this season.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

Not too many predicted the 22-year-old to have the campaign he has enjoyed. Gravenberch has been excellent in the No.6 position and Liverpool may not find an upgrade but someone who can ben rotated with the Dutchman is something that should be considered.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

The World Cup winner is highly regarded by Slot and his coaching staff. There aren’t too many better midfielders in the Premier League.

CM -Dominik Szoboszlai

The former RB Leipzig man’s energy and pressing is his ticket into the team. However, as he enters his third season, more end product in the position will be required otherwise some questions will be asked.

RW - Mo Salah

Slot must be sleeping happier that he does not need to replace 54 goal contributions in the summer. Liverpool are clearly confident that Salah’s levels are not going to dip despite being on the cusp of turning 33.

ST - Hugo Ekitke

It is fair to say a new centre-forward will be high on the agenda. Darwin Nunez has failed to force his way into the team yet again and Diogo Jota’s fitness issues have continued. Alexander Isak is a player who fans would love but Newcastle will be reluctant to sell. Ekitke has enjoyed a fine campaign for Eintract Frankfurt, netting 20 goals in 41 games, and would be a cheaper option. His goal in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in the Europa League earlier this week has convinced many.

LW - Cody Gakpo

It has been a real battle for the position this season. Liverpool have two strong options but it can’t be ruled out that Luis Diaz may leave the club amid reported interest from Barcelona and Saudi Arabia. Gakpo has bagged 16 times this term and should improve.