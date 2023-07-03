Liverpool begin the 2023-24 season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool have officially completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai.

The midfielder arrives from RB Leipzig for a fee of £60.1 million. The Reds met the release clause installed in Szoboszlai’s contract.

Liverpool’s swoop for the 22-year-old happened at breakneck speed. Their interest first emerged on Wednesday and it ramped up swiftly as Szoboszlai was announced as a Reds player only four days later.

Jurgen Klopp was always expected to bolster his engine room in the summer transfer window. Midfield was arguably Liverpool’s biggest weakness amid a lacklustre 2022-23 season which saw Champions League football surrendered.

The Reds have also signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for a fee of £35 million and options in the middle of the park are looking much stronger.

Klopp’s side open the 2023-24 Premier League campaign with a trip to Chelsea. And although the clash doesn’t take place for more than a month, here’s an early look at how Liverpool could line-up.

2 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian will firmly remain as No.1 at Anfield.

3 . RB — Trent Alexander-Arnold Deployed as a hybrid full-back/ centre-midfielder in the business end of last season. It was a tactic that bore fruit and will surely be used again.

4 . CB - Ibou Konate Most will agree he’s the best player to partner van Dijk, although his injury record means that cover will be required.