How Liverpool could line-up vs Chelsea with Dominik Szoboszlai and one other new signing - gallery

Liverpool begin the 2023-24 season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 06:30 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 06:48 BST

Liverpool have officially completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai.

The midfielder arrives from RB Leipzig for a fee of £60.1 million. The Reds met the release clause installed in Szoboszlai’s contract.

Liverpool’s swoop for the 22-year-old happened at breakneck speed. Their interest first emerged on Wednesday and it ramped up swiftly as Szoboszlai was announced as a Reds player only four days later.

Jurgen Klopp was always expected to bolster his engine room in the summer transfer window. Midfield was arguably Liverpool’s biggest weakness amid a lacklustre 2022-23 season which saw Champions League football surrendered.

The Reds have also signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for a fee of £35 million and options in the middle of the park are looking much stronger.

Klopp’s side open the 2023-24 Premier League campaign with a trip to Chelsea. And although the clash doesn’t take place for more than a month, here’s an early look at how Liverpool could line-up.

Dominik Szoboszlai has signed for Liverpool. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Brazilian will firmly remain as No.1 at Anfield.

Deployed as a hybrid full-back/ centre-midfielder in the business end of last season. It was a tactic that bore fruit and will surely be used again.

Most will agree he’s the best player to partner van Dijk, although his injury record means that cover will be required.

