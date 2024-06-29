Liverpool are readying themselves to return to pre-season as Arne Slot’s tenure will begin in earnest.

Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat more than a month ago. And after Klopp’s near nine years in charge, which yielded seven major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League, a new era is upon us.

Slot will meet some of his players for the first time at the beginning of July at the AXA Training Centre before the rest who have been competing at Euro 2024 and the Copa America join later in the summer.

The Dutchman has already insisted there will not be major changes at Liverpool. Nevertheless, fans are intrigued if any signings will be made in the summer transfer window. The Reds have been linked with several names throughout. The latest is Anthony Gordon but talks were pulled after Liverpool would not agree to allow Jarell Quansah to go the other way.

But it’s said that negotiations could be revived as Newcastle have to make a sale before June 30’s financial deadline to comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Liverpool may look to bolster their squad in other areas, too, before the window is shut. Here, we take a look at the Reds’ potential starting XI for the 2024-24 season if some of the rumours are indeed true.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian has been linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia but has three years remaining on his deal. He's regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Many Kopites believe the Liverpool vice-captain has been used as as scapegoat for England's insipid performances at the Euros. But Slot may not want further scrutiny placed on Alexander-Arnold and keep him at right-back rather than a move to midfield. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The Liverpool captain has a year left on his current deal and has also been linked to Saudi but he should be very much part of Slot's plans. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images