How Liverpool's next six fixtures compare to Man City and Arsenal

Liverpool won 2-0 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday night after goals by Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah. It has been a strong start to the season for the Reds and they sit at the summit after the first 11 games.

The Reds have lost only once so far in this campaign and are proving to be a tough nut to crack. Arne Slot has made a positive impression since taking over from Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool head into the international break in confident mood and their weekend has been made even better by the fact Manchester City were beaten at Brighton and Hove Albion. Pep Guardiola’s side have now lost their last four outings on the spin in all competitions following their 2-1 loss at the AMEX Stadium. Here is a look at everyone’s next six league fixtures...

Liverpool next six fixtures

Southampton A (24th Nov), Manchester City H (1st Dec), Newcastle United A (4th Dec), Everton A (7th Dec), Fulham H (14th Dec), Tottenham Hotspur A (22nd Dec).

Manchester City next six fixtures

Tottenham Hotspur H (23rd Nov), Liverpool A (1st Dec), Nottingham Forest H (4th Dec), Crystal Palace A (7th Dec), Manchester United H (15th Dec), Aston Villa A (21st Dec).

Arsenal next six fixtures

Chelsea A (10th Nov), Nottingham Forest H (23rd Nov), West Ham A (30th Nov), Manchester United H (4th Dec), Fulham A (8th Dec), Arsenal H (14th Dec).

Liverpool have a couple of tricky away trips to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, whilst the derby at Everton is always a potential banana skin regardless of form. Southampton up next should be a match they win based on the fact the Saints have struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League since their promotion from the Championship under Russell Martin.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will obviously pose problems despite the fact their results have dried up under Guardiola. Fulham have also won their last two in a row and are 7th.

Speaking after the win over Aston Villa, Slot said: “It was definitely a big week but every game is a big week. We play so many games in all these competitions against so much strong opponents, so hopefully we will have a lot of these weeks to come because these weeks are mostly big if you are competing for something and that is what we are doing at the moment.

“We are competing, trying to compete for the league, trying to compete for the Champions League and trying to compete for the cups we are in as well. We also know it’s a long season where we have to continuously be on top of our game because the likes of Arsenal, City and Chelsea and all these other clubs are able to win just as many games as we did in the first 15 to 16 games. So, we have to stay on top of our game, which is never going to be easy but we’ll push for it as much as we can.”