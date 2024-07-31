Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The England international has been linked with a move after an impressive campaign.

Liverpool’s interest in Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon has been well documented and very public across the past few days.

More information has been revealed during the past week on Liverpool’s interest, which was more than just rumours. Ex-Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley has confirmed Liverpool were ‘chasing’ Gordon and Fabrizio Romano has claimed that he remains high on their priority list.

If he is to arrive, only a sale of one of their five-man attack would allow for such a move to take place, with Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota capable off the left side. In light of the news, we’ve decided to dig deeper into the story. After seeing him perform last season, he posted a high level of output in front of goal but how does he compare across the board in terms of his performance to three Liverpool players who feature in his position?

Gordon compared to Luis Diaz

This is the most natural comparison of the three; both men feature on the left wing, have similar heatmaps and both like to stretch the game by staying wide and then driving inside. Both men are similar across the board across attacking actions, carries, dribbles, non-penalty goals per 90, expected goals plus expected assists.

Yet, the two biggest disparities come from key passes - in which Diaz ranks in the 79th percentile compared to 59th for Gordon - and assists where Gordon sits in the elite bracket of the 86th compared to the 22nd for the Colombian. It is clear Gordon’s output is more clinical and consistent - which is Diaz’s biggest area of improvement.

Gordon compared to Cody Gakpo

Moving onto Gakpo, the Dutchman featured in the centre as a striker but often played on the left to allow either Jota or Nunez to deputise. Therefore, his figures are slightly harder to compare. Still, his offensive actions trumps Gordon’s (87th - 70th) but the English international had the edge in front of goal with a superior non-penalty-goals (77th - 65th).

While Gakpo is a more natural striker, Gordon managed more shots per90, more shots on target, a higher conversion rate as well as winning six penalties to Gakpo’s zero. He also contested and won far more duels per90. However, the simple fact is Gordon managed far more touches with 44 per game compared to Gakpo’s 26 as he played a more instrumental role for Newcastle than Gakpo did under Jurgen Klopp.

Gordon compared to Diogo Jota

Lastly, Jota is similar to Gakpo when comparing the two featuring mostly as a striker. Still, Jota was lauded for his goal conversion with 24% - which tops Gordon’s 14. He also had the edge on minutes per goal with 116 to 264 minutes. However, Gordon dominated in key passes, shots per game, key passes, touches and dribbles - further demonstrating the difference between a creator and a finisher.

LiverpoolWorld verdict