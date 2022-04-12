It’s all change at Anfield, according to Football Manager 22.

For Liverpool, there have been few periods as fruitful or as exciting in the club’s recent history as Jurgen Klopp’s tenure.

The German has brought silverware and optimism back to Anfield in abundance, and the Reds’ juggernaut shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

But what exactly does the future hold for Liverpool going forward?

We took to Football Manager 2022 to find out.

The popular video game franchise is renowned for its meticulous detail and authentic approach to the world of, well, football management, and we thought we’d take a look into the future by fast forwarding to the end of the 2026 transfer summer transfer window.

For one thing, Klopp is long gone, and his compatriot Thomas Tuchel has replaced him in the dugout at Anfield following successful spells at both Chelsea and Manchester City.

With him, Tuchel brings a smorgasbord of new signings, as well as the hope that he can add to the smattering of Premier League and Champions League titles that the Reds have won in the years between now and the end date of our simulation.

Check out Liverpool’s new look squad below...

1. GK: Alisson Becker Closing in on 300 appearances for the Reds, the Brazilian also has 70 caps for his country.

2. RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold Vice-captain at Anfield, the defender is valued at a little over £90m.

3. CB: Fabinho Converted to an out and out centre-back, Fabinho is one of the old heads of this future Reds side.

4. CB: Virgil van Dijk Captain Fantastic, the biggest mystery here is how van Dijk only has 38 Netherlands cap at the age of 35.