The eight trophies Jurgen Klopp has won since he first joined Liverpool as their manager.

From doubters to believers — the line that will always go hand-in-hand with Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool Football Club. The manager didn’t just help the Reds bring silverware home to Anfield, he brought fans together in a way that no one knew they needed.

Klopp’s tenure as Liverpool manager has not been linear, nor has it been a fairytale story from start to finish. In among the golden memories are still heartbreaking moments of near misses and results to forget, but the wait and the pain has been more than worth it.

As the curtain falls on Klopp’s era at Anfield, here’s a look back at every trophy he has won with Liverpool, and the legacy he leaves behind.

UEFA Champions League (2018/19)

Certainly not a bad one to mark as your first trophy with your club. After their agonising defeat to Real Madrid the year prior, Liverpool returned to the European stage for their revenge tour. After just scraping through the group stages on goal difference, the Reds beat Bayern Munich and Porto to reach the semi-finals, where they played out one of the club’s most memorable victories against Barcelona.

After their Istanbul-inspired comeback at Anfield, with Luis Suarez utterly dumbfounded at what was unfolding at his old stomping ground, Liverpool went on to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final for their sixth Champions League title.

UEFA Super Cup (2019)

Liverpool beat Chelsea to win the 2019 Super Cup but it was no easy feat. The Reds were forced to play out 120 minutes before stepping up for a penalty shootout at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul. A clean sweep of spot-kicks from Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Divock Origi, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah secured the trophy.

FIFA Club World Cup (2019)

Liverpool lifted their first ever Club World Cup back in 2019, after beating Brazilian side Flamengo 1-0 in the final, thanks to a goal from Firmino in extra time.

Premier League (2019/20)

The trophy fans had been dreaming about for so long, the redemption for the title that was not to be with Steven Gerrard. A 30-year wait for a top flight title ended when Liverpool in record-breaking fashion when they wrapped up the honours with seven games still to play in the season.

The Reds ended the Premier League season just one point shy of hitting the 100 mark and finished a staggering 18 clear of Manchester City, more than making up for the agonising one point difference in the previous season.

Carabao Cup (2021/22)

After beating Arsenal in the semi-final, Liverpool met Chelsea at the final hurdle, which ended in a nail-biting penalty shootout. After dispatching 10 spot-kicks each, the goalkeepers stepped up and Caoimhin Kelleher made no mistake. The same couldn’t be said for Kepa Arrizabalaga though, who blasted his attempt over the crossbar to hand Liverpool the trophy.

FA Cup (2021/22)

Liverpool lifted their first FA Cup since the 2006 tournament that featured the iconic Gerrard Final against West Ham. This time, the Reds faced yet another penalty shootout against Chelsea and despite a miss from Sadio Mané, they came out on top again as the Blues fumbled two of their spot-kicks. Liverpool reached the final after beating Man City in the previous round.

Community Shield (2022/23)

On the 100th anniversary of the Community Shield, Liverpool beat Man City 3-1 at the King Power Stadium. After an early Alexander-Arnold opener, Julián Álvarez levelled the scoreline in the second half but two late goals from Salah and Darwin Núñez made sure Liverpool were triumphant.

Carabao Cup (2023/24)