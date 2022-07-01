Mohamed Salah has officially signed a new contract with Liverpool, and here we take a look at all the details behind the deal, including his new salary.

Mohamed Salah is staying at Liverpool after weeks of uncertainty surrounding the superstar.

Salah’s contract was on schedule to expire at the end of the coming season, leading to concerns he could leave Anfield on a cut-price fee this summer, or perhaps even for free next year.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new deal brings a two-year extension and, of course, a bumper pay increase for Salah, who has guaranteed his legendary status at the club over recent years, playing a huge part in this successful period for the Reds.

But how much will he earn? Here’s a look at the reported details of the new contract.

Salah’s new salary

According to the The Telegraph, Salah will earn more than £350,000 per week at Liverpool under his new contract, almost doubling his previous wage of £200,000.

That wage makes the Egyptian the best-paid player in Liverpool history.

According to Square Mile, the new deal will make Salah the sixth-best player in world football, behind leader Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andres Iniesta and Kevin De Bruyne.

What he said about the new deal

Speaking to the club website after the completion of the deal, Salah said: “I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

Mo Salah celebrates scoring for Liverpool in front of the fans at Anfield. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.”

Salah’s record so far

Since arriving at Anfield on a deal wrth less than £40million in 2017, Salah has scored 156 goals and assisted 63 in 254 appearances across all competitions.

That’s a hugely impressive record for a winger, and he has helped the Reds win their first Premier League title, as well as a Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

He is currently ninth in the list of the record scorers for Liverpool, within two goals of Michael Owen and 30 of Steven Gerrard in fifth.

Salah is 129 behind Roger Hunt in second place, a total he may struggle to reach over three years.