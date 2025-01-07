WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Elon Musk listens as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump addresses a House Republicans Conference meeting at the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill on November 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. As is tradition with incoming presidents, Trump is traveling to Washington, DC to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House as well as meet with Republican congressmen on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s father has declared the richest man in the world would be interested in buying Liverpool.

Elon Musk wants to buy Liverpool - if you believe his father.

It came as a curveball over the weekend when the American was linked with purchasing the Reds. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) explored around two years ago before selling a minority stake to Dynasty Equity.

However, it has been suggested that Musk indeed wants to purchase Liverpool from FSG - and his son, Errol, has confirmed it. Speaking to Times Radio (via the Daily Express), Musk snr said: “I can't comment on that, they'll raise the price.”

“Oh yes, [he has expressed a desire], but that doesn't mean he's buying it. “He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to - so would I!"

"His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool and we were fortunate to know quite a lot of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family."

It all seems a bit fanciful that Musk will become Liverpool’s next owner. But with everything in mind, here’s a look at Musk’s background and his wealth compared to FSG.

Who is Elon Musk?

Musk was born in Pretoria, South Africa in June 1971. He moved to Canada aged 18 before he headed south to the United States of America. He attended the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with a bachelor's degrees in economics and physics.

He made his wealth through investing in PayPal, which was sold to eBay in 2002 for £1.2 billion before putting his money into SpaceX - a cost-effective alternative to Nasa - and electric car company Tesla. The vast majority of his wealth came from Tesla.

Recently, he spent a reported £200 million to help Donald Trump with the 2024 American Presidential election.

How much is Elon Musk worth?

Musk is comfortably regarded as the richest person in the world. American magazine Forbes has estimated his current net wealth to be around £337 billion. Jeff Bezos, who ranks second, is worth around £192 billion.

How does his wealth compare to FSG?

FSG are one of the most powerful sports empires in the world. They’ve owned Liverpool since 2010 while iconic MLB team the Boston Red Sox and NHL outfit the Pittsburgh Penguins are under their tenure. FSG also spearheaded a consortium to invest up to $3 billion in the PGA Tour.

Forbes estimated FSG’s value at around £10.3 billion last year.

Would FSG be interested in selling Liverpool to Elon Musk?

The Athletic reported last month that FSG now have no desire to part ways with Liverpool. A club official told the publication: “There was never any clearing of the decks, it felt like it was more a case of testing the market,” said the club official. “And if you want to sell a slice of the cake for the best possible price, it makes sense to establish what the whole cake is worth.”

Meanwhile, when asked about a possible sale of the Red Sox, FSG principal owner John Henry said via the Financial Times: “My wife and I live and work in Boston. We are committed to the city, the region. So the Sox are not going to come up for sale. We generally don’t sell assets.”