Mukesh Ambani profiled amid reports he is interested in buying Liverpool off FSG.

Liverpool signed off with a victory ahead of the break for the World Cup by defeating Southampton 3-1 at Anfield.

The Reds have endured a difficult opening third to the season in the Premier League. But after back-to-back wins, there is now more optimism Jurgen Klopp’s side can force their way into the battle for a top-four finish whe then the campaign restarts.

And while there will be a hiatus in the season, it’s likely not to stop reports and rumours regarding a potential Liverpool takeover.

Fenway Sports Group have put the club up for sale, having been owners since 2010. However, they are now seeking new investment.

A statement to The Athletic said: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club. FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

There have been several investors linked with a takeover of Liverpool so far - with the latest being Mukesh Ambani.

Who is Mukesh Ambani?

With investment from Asia a real possibility, The Mirror reports that Ambani wants to buy Liverpool. It is said that the 65-year-old is not ‘put off’ by the £4 billion price tag FSG have slapped on the Reds.

Ambani, born in Yemen but grew up in Mumbai, India, made his fortune from Reliance Industries. Founded by his late father, Dhirubhai, he chairs and is in charge of the business which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail.

In 2016, he launched 4G phone and broadband service Jio which currently has more than 420 million subscribers.

Mukesh Ambani speaks at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2019. Picture: DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images

Does he already have an interest in sports?

Yes. Ambani purchased Indian Premier League cricket team Mumbai Indians for $111.9 million in 2008. He was dubbed as ‘The World’s Richest Sports Team Owner’.

In addition, Ambani founded the Indian Super League football league in 2013. Former Liverpool stars Robbie Fowler, Robbie Keane and David James have either played or managed in the division.

How much is Ambani worth?

According to financial experts Forbes, Ambani’s wealth is estimated at $90 billion. That makes him the 10th richest person in the world.

How does Ambani’s wealth compare to other interest parties?

Dubai Investment Capital are another party who have been linked with a Liverpool takeover.

The group reportedly have $13bn worth of managed assets, according to research conducted by the University of Greenwich - meaning Ambani is markedly wealthier.