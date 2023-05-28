Register
How much Liverpool & Everton could earn in Premier League prize money compared to Arsenal, Man Utd & others - gallery

A look at the Premier League prize pot and how it was divided based on last season’s standings.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 28th May 2023, 20:13 BST

After what has been a rollercoaster of a season for both teams of Merseyside, the 2022/23 Premier League season has finally come to a close. Liverpool will play in the Europa League next season after narrowly missing out on top four, and Everton have avoided their second relegation scare in a row.

To round off the campaign, Abdoulaye Doucouré scored a wonder-strike against Bournemouth which secured Everton’s safety at Goodison Park. Down south, Southampton held Liverpool to a thrilling 4-4 draw, with neither team playing for anything but pride in their final match.

There is room for improvement for both sides, who will undoubtedly be busy when the transfer window opens. Liverpool and Everton’s summer business will be aided by the prize money they’re due to receive for their respective finishes in the league this season.

Based on the amount of earnings each Premier League side picked up last year, here’s what the Reds and Blues could pocket compared to their rivals this season.

After winning the title once again, Man City will earn a handsome £161.3 million in prize money based on last season

1. 1st — Manchester City

After winning the title once again, Man City will earn a handsome £161.3 million in prize money based on last season

Last season’s runners-up Liverpool and took home £159.8 million

2. 2nd — Arsenal

Last season’s runners-up Liverpool and took home £159.8 million

Spurs finished 3rd last season and won £152.1 million

3. 3rd — Manchester United

Spurs finished 3rd last season and won £152.1 million

Last season’s 4th-placed Chelsea pocketed £151.7 million

4. 4th — Newcastle United

Last season’s 4th-placed Chelsea pocketed £151.7 million

