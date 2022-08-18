How the net worth of Man Utd’s new potential owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe compares to Liverpool and Everton
Where does Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s net worth rank against the rest of the Premier League?
Liverpool are back in action on Monday against Manchester United.
Erik ten Hag’s side go into the clash against the Reds on the back of two defeats in a row.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is a British billionaire, has signalled his interest in buying the club, as per BBC Sport.
He is said to be a fan of the North West club, who continue to be owned by the Glazers.
Here is how Ratcliffe’s net worth ranks against the rest of the owners in the league....
20. Brentford
Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £3million
19. Bournemouth
Owner = Maxim Demin family — rumoured net worth = £100million
18. Leeds
Owner = Andrea Radrizzani — rumoured net worth = £450million
Leeds were promoted back in 2020 and have since stayed up over the past two seasons.
17. Nottingham Forest
Owner = Evangelos Marinakis — rumoured net worth = £510million
Nottingham Forest have been splashing the cash since securing promotion from the Championship.
16. Brighton
Owner = Tony Bloom — rumoured net worth = £765million
15. Southampton
Owner = Dragan Solak — rumoured net worth = £1.02billion
14. West Ham
Owners = David Sullivan and David Gold — rumoured net worth = £1.62billion
13. Everton
Owner = Farhad Moshiri — rumoured net worth = £2billion
The 67-year-old increased his shares in the Toffees earlier this year.
12. Liverpool
Owner = John W. Henry — rumoured net worth = £2.35billion
The American also owns Baseball giants the Boston Red Sox.
11. Leicester
Owners = Srivaddhanaprabha family — rumoured net worth = £3billion
10. Crystal Palace
Owners = Steve Parish, Joshua Harris and David S. Blitzer — rumoured net worth = £3.36billion
9. Manchester United
Owners = The Glazers — rumoured net worth = £3.6billion
The Glazers are becoming increasing unpopular among the Manchester United fans.
8. Spurs
Owners = Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy — rumoured net worth = £4.33billion
Spurs moved into the sparkling Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a few years ago and have been investing in their squad more over recent times.
7. Wolves
Owner = Guo Guanchang — rumoured net worth = £5billion
6. Aston Villa
Owners = Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris — rumoured net worth = £5.3billion
5. Arsenal
Owner = Stan Kroenke — rumoured net worth = £6.8billion
4. Fulham
Owner = Shahid Khan — rumoured net worth = £7.4billion
- Sir Jim Ratcliffe -
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly worth £10.71billion.
3. Chelsea
Owner = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion
2. Manchester City
Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion
Manchester City were bought in 2008 and have since won six league titles.
1. Newcastle
Owner = Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) — rumoured net worth = £320billion