Where does Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s net worth rank against the rest of the Premier League?

Liverpool are back in action on Monday against Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag’s side go into the clash against the Reds on the back of two defeats in a row.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is a British billionaire, has signalled his interest in buying the club, as per BBC Sport.

He is said to be a fan of the North West club, who continue to be owned by the Glazers.

Here is how Ratcliffe’s net worth ranks against the rest of the owners in the league....

20. Brentford

Owner = Matthew Benham — rumoured net worth = £3million

19. Bournemouth

Owner = Maxim Demin family — rumoured net worth = £100million

18. Leeds

Owner = Andrea Radrizzani — rumoured net worth = £450million

Leeds were promoted back in 2020 and have since stayed up over the past two seasons.

17. Nottingham Forest

Owner = Evangelos Marinakis — rumoured net worth = £510million

Nottingham Forest have been splashing the cash since securing promotion from the Championship.

Evangelos Marinakis, the Nottingham Forest owner: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images

16. Brighton

Owner = Tony Bloom — rumoured net worth = £765million

15. Southampton

Owner = Dragan Solak — rumoured net worth = £1.02billion

14. West Ham

Owners = David Sullivan and David Gold — rumoured net worth = £1.62billion

13. Everton

Owner = Farhad Moshiri — rumoured net worth = £2billion

The 67-year-old increased his shares in the Toffees earlier this year.

Farhad Moshiri, left, with Alisher Usmanov. Picture: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

12. Liverpool

Owner = John W. Henry — rumoured net worth = £2.35billion

The American also owns Baseball giants the Boston Red Sox.

11. Leicester

Owners = Srivaddhanaprabha family — rumoured net worth = £3billion

10. Crystal Palace

Owners = Steve Parish, Joshua Harris and David S. Blitzer — rumoured net worth = £3.36billion

9. Manchester United

Owners = The Glazers — rumoured net worth = £3.6billion

The Glazers are becoming increasing unpopular among the Manchester United fans.

8. Spurs

Owners = Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy — rumoured net worth = £4.33billion

Spurs moved into the sparkling Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a few years ago and have been investing in their squad more over recent times.

7. Wolves

Owner = Guo Guanchang — rumoured net worth = £5billion

6. Aston Villa

Owners = Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris — rumoured net worth = £5.3billion

5. Arsenal

Owner = Stan Kroenke — rumoured net worth = £6.8billion

4. Fulham

Owner = Shahid Khan — rumoured net worth = £7.4billion

- Sir Jim Ratcliffe -

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly worth £10.71billion.

3. Chelsea

Owner = Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter, Hansjoerg Wys — rumoured net worth = £10.9billion

2. Manchester City

Owner = Sheikh Mansour — rumoured net worth = £23.2billion

Manchester City were bought in 2008 and have since won six league titles.

1. Newcastle