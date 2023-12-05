Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Premier League has a flurry of exciting fixtures coming up in its busy December schedule. The countdown to the festivities is on for those who celebrate and there's a lot of football to look forward to as well.

Between now and the end of the year, plenty of blockbuster action can be expected, especially from Liverpool and Everton, who both have big battles ahead of them. The Reds have exceeded expectations so far, as their fight for a top four finish has turned into title challenge. Meanwhile, the Toffees are digging in their heels and scrambling to avoid relegation.

The traditional Boxing Day showcase is drawing nearer and there are other mouth-watering games on the December bill as well, including ten matches between December 5th and 7th.

Amazon Prime Video will once again broadcast the December fixtures and coverage will start on Tuesday, December 5th. The platform will show a total of 20 Premier League games, as another 10 are scheduled between the 26th and 28th.

Both Liverpool and Everton will have two matches shown on Amazon Prime, including the Reds' Boxing Day clash with Burnley, which is one of the five scheduled for the 26th.

Here is the full list of Premier League games set to be shown on Amazon Prime, and how you can watch Liverpool, Everton and the rest for free this month.

Which games are on Amazon Prime?

Tuesday, December 5th

19.30 — Wolves vs Burnley

20.15 — Luton Town vs Arsenal

Wednesday, December 6th

19:30 — Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford

19:30 — Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth

19:30 — Fulham vs Nottingham Forest

19:30 — Sheffield United vs Liverpool

20:15 — Aston Villa vs Manchester City

20:15 — Manchester United vs Chelsea

Thursday, December 7th

19:30 — Everton vs Newcastle United

20:15 — Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United

Tuesday, December 26th

12:30 — Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest

15:00 — Sheffield United vs Luton Town

15:00 — AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham

17:30 — Burnley vs Liverpool

20:00 — Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Wednesday, December 27th

19:30 — Brentford vs Wolves

19:30 — Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

20:15 — Everton vs Manchester City

Thursday, December 28th

19:30 — Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur

20:15 — Arsenal vs West Ham United

How to watch Liverpool and Everton for free

Usually, to stream matches via Amazon Prime Video, a paid monthly subscription is required. However, Prime is offering football fans the gift of a 30-day free trial, which will cover all December fixtures being shown on the platform.