How to watch Liverpool and Everton Premier League matches for free on Amazon Prime Video in December
Amazon Prime Video will show 20 Premier League fixtures throughout December.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Premier League has a flurry of exciting fixtures coming up in its busy December schedule. The countdown to the festivities is on for those who celebrate and there's a lot of football to look forward to as well.
Between now and the end of the year, plenty of blockbuster action can be expected, especially from Liverpool and Everton, who both have big battles ahead of them. The Reds have exceeded expectations so far, as their fight for a top four finish has turned into title challenge. Meanwhile, the Toffees are digging in their heels and scrambling to avoid relegation.
The traditional Boxing Day showcase is drawing nearer and there are other mouth-watering games on the December bill as well, including ten matches between December 5th and 7th.
Amazon Prime Video will once again broadcast the December fixtures and coverage will start on Tuesday, December 5th. The platform will show a total of 20 Premier League games, as another 10 are scheduled between the 26th and 28th.
Both Liverpool and Everton will have two matches shown on Amazon Prime, including the Reds' Boxing Day clash with Burnley, which is one of the five scheduled for the 26th.
Here is the full list of Premier League games set to be shown on Amazon Prime, and how you can watch Liverpool, Everton and the rest for free this month.
Which games are on Amazon Prime?
Tuesday, December 5th
19.30 — Wolves vs Burnley
20.15 — Luton Town vs Arsenal
Wednesday, December 6th
19:30 — Brighton & Hove Albion vs Brentford
19:30 — Crystal Palace vs AFC Bournemouth
19:30 — Fulham vs Nottingham Forest
19:30 — Sheffield United vs Liverpool
20:15 — Aston Villa vs Manchester City
20:15 — Manchester United vs Chelsea
Thursday, December 7th
19:30 — Everton vs Newcastle United
20:15 — Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United
Tuesday, December 26th
12:30 — Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest
15:00 — Sheffield United vs Luton Town
15:00 — AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham
17:30 — Burnley vs Liverpool
20:00 — Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Wednesday, December 27th
19:30 — Brentford vs Wolves
19:30 — Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
20:15 — Everton vs Manchester City
Thursday, December 28th
19:30 — Brighton & Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
20:15 — Arsenal vs West Ham United
How to watch Liverpool and Everton for free
Usually, to stream matches via Amazon Prime Video, a paid monthly subscription is required. However, Prime is offering football fans the gift of a 30-day free trial, which will cover all December fixtures being shown on the platform.
Non-Prime member viewers simply need to sign up and start their trial, which won't cost them a penny to watch blockbuster Premier League action. The subscription can be cancelled after the 30-day period, or it will cost £8.99 a month moving forward.